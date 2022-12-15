Rolls-Royce Unveils Phantom ‘The Six Elements' Limited Edition Series With Hand-Painted Sacha Jafri Artwork

Uber-luxury car marque, Rolls-Royce, has unveiled a bespoke limited edition model based on the Phantom Series II. Christened ‘The Six Elements', it’s a series of six one-of-one Phantom Extended Series II motor cars, featuring hand-painted artwork by renowned British artist Sacha Jafri. Each car comes with a unique Gallery artwork, hand-painted by Jafri, inspired by one of the five traditional elements: Earth, Water, Fire, Wind and Air - plus a sixth named Humanity.

Phantom ‘The Six Elements’ was born out of a conversation between Sacha Jafri, who frequently donates his works or the proceeds from them to charity, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. Together, they developed the idea of creating six individual motoring masterpieces, which could become a means to donate funds to charities operating in the fields of health, sustainability and education.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom ‘The Six Elements’ was designed, developed and hand-crafted by the Bespoke Collective at Goodwood, UK in collaboration with the resident Bespoke designer at the Rolls-Royce Private Office in Dubai. The project began in late 2020 and has taken two years to complete. In fact, in addition to the five elements, the sixth element Humanity, references Sacha Jafri's best-known work, ‘The Journey of Humanity’, which holds the official Guinness World Record for the largest painting ever produced on canvas.

Talking about the project Sacha Jafri said, “Through my work, I aim to combine the power of art with a stripped-back essence of expression, love, empathy, and intention, to inspire a more conscious and intention-filled humanity, striving for a reconnected world; reunited by the common goal of a more hopeful and sustainable future for our planet.”

The cars also feature several additional Bespoke elements including Jafri’s personalised Heart motif in the hand-painted Coachline, and a unique Six-Elements engraved base for each car's Spirit of Ecstasy mascot.

Talking about this special series, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said, “With his wonderful hand-painted Gallery pieces, Sacha Jafri provides an extraordinary demonstration of how Phantom Series II provides the perfect blank canvas for Bespoke commissions. We’re delighted to see these motoring masterpieces come to life after a remarkable journey of collaboration, creativity and craftsmanship. We’re also thrilled that the project has fulfilled its original, primary purpose, and raised such a significant sum for worthy causes. I would like to congratulate everyone involved, both at Goodwood and here in the Middle East, on this inspiring achievement."

Rolls-Royce has already substantially exceeded its initial $1 million target, with all six motor cars have been allocated to customers.

At the unveiling, it was announced that the project, at stage one of its journey, has already substantially exceeded its initial $1 million target, with all six motor cars have been allocated to customers. Each car features not only its own original Jafri artwork but also its own unique NFT, which the owner may sell independently if they choose to do so. With every trade of the NFT, a royalty will be paid into a digital wallet, raising funds for future charitable donations. The owner can view the NFT using a bespoke Jafri Heart-motif QR code embedded within their motor car’s glove compartment.