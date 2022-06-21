Rolls-Royce Black Badge Line-Up To Be Showcased At Goodwood

Rolls-Royce has announced that it will be showcasing its entire Black Badge model range to the public at the Good Wood Festival of Speed. The English luxury carmaker currently has a four-model line-up under its Black Badge series including the drop-top Dawn, the Cullinan, the Wraith and the new Ghost. The carmaker first introduced its Black Badge series in 2016 with the models now accounting for about 27 per cent of all model commissions the company receives from across the world. Compared to their standard counterparts, the Black Badge models feature a darker cosmetic theme along with tweaks to the mechanicals to offer more power and an altered driving experience as compared to the standard models.

“With its location, just a stone's throw away from The Home of Rolls-Royce on the Goodwood Estate, the Festival of Speed is a very important event for the brand. This year, our full Black Badge portfolio will be displayed at the event on the Laundry Green. I am delighted to showcase such highly Bespoke cars in vivacious colours and luxurious hues, testament to the creativity of our artisans, designers and engineers,” said Boris Weletzky, Regional Director UK, Europe, Russia and Central Asia, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

The company has said that there will be five cars on display at the upcoming show with two units of the Ghost set to be displayed with one participating in the hill climb. The first will sit alongside the rest of the range on the Laundry Green while the second will be on display in the VIP area. All models displayed have been commissioned by clients from the company. There will be a further two Black Badge models also present at the show in the form of a Dawn courtesy car and a Cullinan being used as the course safety car.

The Ghost on display alongside the rest of the range will be finished in a dual-tone Galileo Blue and Black exterior. As in all Black badge models, the chrome elements on the exterior feature a smoked finish with the car sitting on black alloy wheels with blue pinstripes and red brake calipers. The interior too carries over the blue and black theme of the exterior.

The second Ghost is finished in Lime Green and gets a carbon-fibre Spirit of Ecstacy ornament on the grille.

The Cullinan meanwhile will feature a Dark Olive exterior with a Mandarin coach line and brake callipers. The SUV will sit on 22-inch Black Badge exclusive wheels and also feature a carbon fiber milled Spirit of Ecstasy. The Dawn meanwhile will feature a Jasmine and Black two-tone finish paired with 21-inch Black Badge wheels. The Wraith meanwhile will be finished in a Tucana Purple and Black paint finish with a Mandarin and Black interior.