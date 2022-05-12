Updated 2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II Unveiled With New Features And Connected Car Tech

British luxury car brand, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, has introduced the 2023 Phantom Series II model. The facelifted version of the eight-generation Rolls-Royce Phantom comes with several updates including a new illuminated grille, connected car tech and new disc-style wheels among others. The updates have been introduced for both the standard wheelbase Phantom Series II, as well as the extended-wheelbase model. The eighth-gen Rolls-Royce Phantom has been in the market for about five years now, and even "the best car in the world" needs an update every now and then.

The updated Rolls-Royce Phantom now also comes with the option of retro-styled alloy wheels, which are a nod to the disc wheels of the 1920s

Talking about the 2023 Phantom Series II range, Torsten Muller-Otvos, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said, "Phantom occupies an unrivalled position at the very apex of the luxury world. As our pinnacle product, it represents the very best of Rolls-Royce design, engineering and craftsmanship - a perfect blend of vision, creativity, the finest materials, skill, patience and precision. With Phantom Series II, we have retained and carefully protected everything our clients' love about this superlative and luxurious item; subtle, yet meaningful enhancements reflect their evolving tastes and requirements."

Also Read: Exclusive, Elegant, Enigmatic: Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Review

The Phantom Series II also gets a dark chrome illuminated grille, and new headlights with laser-cut bezel starlights

Upfront, the car now comes with a polished upper bar to serve as a visual connection between the LED daytime running lights. The Pantheon Grille itself gets a dark chrome effect and it is now illuminated as well, like the new Ghost. At the same time, the headlights too have been updated and come with laser-cut bezel starlights that give it a sparkly look. The updated Rolls-Royce Phantom now also comes with the option of retro-styled alloy wheels, which are a nod to the disc wheels of the 1920s. However, you can also choose from one of the other sets of wheels, which include a 3D, milled, stainless steel wheel with triangular facets with a fully or part-polished finish. Based on customer feedback, RR now also offers black bonnet reins, windscreen surround and side frame finishers.

The front seats of Phantom Platino are finished in fine Rolls-Royce leather, while those in the rear are upholstered in fabric

As for the cabin, it largely remains unchanged, however, the car now does come with a thicker steering wheel for a better feel. But that's not it. Rolls-Royce is now also offering customers to option to order fabric upholstery for the rear seats as part of the Phantom Platino. Echoing the marque's formative days, the front seats of Phantom Platino are finished in fine Rolls-Royce leather, while those in the rear are upholstered in fabric. The tone-on-tone of Platino's interior is achieved by combining two differing fabrics. While one is created in an Italian mill for its durable yet luxurious appearance, the other is derived from bamboo fibres, selected for its lustrous finish. The surface is adorned by an abstract interpretation of the gorgeous Spirit of Ecstasy. Plus, the Phantom's Starlight Headliner also comes with whimsical shooting stars following the sweeping arc of the pattern as part of Rolls-Royce Platino.

The Phantom Series II comes with a thicker steering for better feel and 'Rolls-Royce Connected', featuring a range of connected car technology

Additionally, the Phantom Series II now also comes with 'Rolls-Royce Connected', featuring a range of connected car technology. The system enables the owner to send an address directly to the motor car from Whispers, the Rolls-Royce private members' application, providing navigation to an event, restaurant, dealership or even the Home of Rolls-Royce itself. 'Rolls-Royce Connected' also displays the motor car's location, security status and current 'health' condition on Whispers; at the touch of a button, the owner can contact a preferred dealership for any servicing requirements or information about the car.

The Phantom Series II continues to come with the same 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine

Under the hood, nothing has changed. The Phantom Series II continues to come with the same 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that has been tuned for 563 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque, which is available from just 1700 rpm. The motor is paired to an 8-speed, satellite-aided transmission. Despite its behemoth size, the Phantom is no slouch and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 5.4 seconds.