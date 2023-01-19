  • Home
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Variants Explained

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 was launched in India, with prices starting at Rs. 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom). We tell you all you need to know about the different variants of the motorcycles.
authorBy carandbike Team
2 mins read
19-Jan-23 04:32 PM IST
Highlights
  • Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has three variants - Astral, Interstellar & Celestial
  • Prices of RE Super Meteor 650 start at Rs. 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • The Super Meteor 650 is the most feature-rich motorcycle from RE till date

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is now on sale and prices start from Rs. 3.49 lakh and go up to Rs. 3.79 lakh (ex-showroom), which is good pricing, considering the fact that there are no direct rivals, except maybe its own sibling, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. But having said that, let us give you a quick lowdown on the variants of the Super Meteor 650 – Astral, Interstellar and Celestial. 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Launched In India 

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 VariantsPrices (ex-showroom)
AstralRs. 3.49 lakh
InterstellarRs. 3.64 lakh
Celestial (Tourer)Rs. 3.79 lakh

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Review

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 – Astral & Interstellar

There are three colours on offer for the Astral variant – Astral Black, Astral Blue and Astral Green. For the Interstellar variant, there are two colours on offer – Interstellar Grey and Interstellar Green. Now, the Interstellar colours are dual-tone, which is the reason for them to be priced more than the Astral variants. Refer to the table above for the pricing.  

Also Read: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 – Celestial 

The Celestial variant gets two colours – Celestial Blue and Celestial Red. Along with offering dual-tone colours, the Celestial variants gets few accessories as standard, such as – windscreen, taller handlebar, a backrest for the pillion rider, touring seat and wider footpegs. The extra accessories mean that the Celestial variant is the most expensive variant of the Super Meteor 650. Refer to the table above for the pricing. 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 – Features    

There is good argument for the motorcycle to be competitively priced, seeing as it gets an LED headlight, 43 mm upside down forks, brushed Aluminium bits, tubeless tyres and other features as standard on all variants. Only the colour schemes and the accessories make up the difference between the three variants.   

line