Rules To Renew International Driving Permits Set To Change

The Union Goverment might soon allow renewal of expired International driving permits from foreign countries. This could be one of the few changes that could be made to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR) 1989 for facilitating the issuance of International Driving Permit (IDP) for citizens whose IDP has expired while they were abroad. Currently there is no mechanism for citizens who are travelling abroad and in a foreign country, to do the same. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification seeking comments and suggestions to amend the CMVR 1989 to facilitate such citizens.

MoRTH has invited public suggestions and comments for amendment to Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 for facilitating the issuance of International Driving Permit (IDP) for citizens whose IDP has expired while they are abroad. Read more: https://t.co/XBb6TS91qM pic.twitter.com/d8Al9P52hR — MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) October 10, 2020

Once the rules are amended, citizens will apply for renewal of their expired International Driving Permits through the portals of Indian Embassies and missions abroad. Applications would then move to the VAHAN portal after which it will be considered by the respective RTOs. Further, the proposal also includes the removal of the conditions of a medical certificate and a valid visa at the time of making the request for the IDP in the country as the citizen who has valid driving licence there should not be required to procure another medical certificate.



Currently IDPs are valid either for one year from the date of issuance or till expiry of valid visa, whichever is earlier.

There are certain countries where the visa is on arrival and in such cases the visa is not available when applying for the IDP in India before travel. Removal of visa requirement will also solve the problem for people visiting such countries. Currently International driving permits are valid either for one year from the date of issuance or till expiry of valid visa, whichever is earlier.

