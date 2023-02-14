Sachin Tendulkar & Shikhar Dhawan To Nagarjuna: Celebrities At The Hyderabad Formula E Race

The Hyderabad Formula E race saw many twists and turns on the track on Saturday with DS Penske driver Jean-Eric Vergne securing his first win in two years. While the DS team scored some much-needed points on the track this season and the race remained a thriller till the end, there was plenty of star power present as well to catch the audience’s attendance.

Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Deepak Chahar at the race. (Credit)



Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was present at the track on race day watching the proceedings of the race from the VIP lounge as well as interacting with drivers in the pit lane. Also present were current cricket personalities including Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

The celebrity list didn't just end with cricketers. A lot of movie stars and actors were also present at the event, including - RRR star Ram Charan, father and son duo Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya as well as actress Gul Panag.

The list however wasn’t just limited to celebrities and crickets with Indian race car driver Gaurav Gill and Karun Chandhok in attendance.

Sachin Tendulkar and Ram Charan with Anand Mahindra, Anish Shah and Mahindra Racing team. (Credit)

The Hyderabad Formula E race saw Tag Heuer Porsche secure their hold on first place finishing in P3 and P4. Jaguar TCS were favourites to win the Saturday Race with Nick Evans starting in pole though things went south for the team when an attempted overtake by Sam Bird saw the two teammates collide on the track forcing both to retire. The drama though did not end there with eventual race winner Vergne fighting off a hard-pressing Evnsion Racing's Nick Cassidy in the closing laps including completing the final lap with just 1 per cent charge.

Lead Image Credit: Formula E