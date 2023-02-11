Formula E: DS Penske’s Jean-Eric Vergne Wins Inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix

India’s inaugural Formula E race saw DS Penske driver Jean-Eric Vergne take the checkered flag for the first time in two years. Vergne’s race was highlighted by a masterclass in defensive driving and charge management finishing the race just as the car’s charge dropped to zero. He completed the last lap with the vehicle’s charge at 1 per cent.

Envision Racing almost finished the race in P2 and P3 though a post-race penalty to driver Buemi saw him drop to P15 from P3.

Envision Racing’s Nick Cassidy came home second while Tag Heuer Porsche’s Antonio Felix da Costa climbed to third following a post-race penalty to Cassidy’s fellow driver Sebastien Buemi. Buemi was awarded a drive-through penalty post-race for power infringement which added up to a 17-second time penalty that saw him drop from the podium to P15.

Jaguar TCS' Nick Evans started the race in P1 though an early go at activating Attack Mode saw him drop places

The build-up to Saturday’s race, however, was quite different with Jaguar TCS being one of the favourites on race day. Driver Nick Evans ended qualifying sitting at the top of the grid getting off to a good start as well. However, a decision to go for the attack zone early saw him drop from P1 to P3. To make matters worse, a few laps later Evans and fellow Jaguar driver Sam Bird collided on turn three forcing both drivers to retire.

Jaguar TCS had a strong start though an error saw driver Sam Bird rear-end Nick Evans forcing both to retire.

McLaren too saw both drivers Jake Hughes and Rene Rast retire from the race. Rast rear-ended Avalanch Andretti driver Jake Dennis while Hughes spun out while attempting an overtake bringing his race to an abrupt end as well as bringing out the safety car.

Mahindra Racing, celebrating a homecoming in Hyderabad saw driver Oliver Roland finish P6 while teammate Di Grassi ended the race in P14.

Tag Heuer Porsche we’re off the pace during qualifying though saw fortunes turn during the race as both drivers climbed up into the points with Da Costa promoted to P3 post-race. He crossed the line in P4 having started a distant P13.