F1: Carlos Sainz Believes Hamilton Will Likely Beat Most People In The Same Car 

Ever since Lewis Hamilton has become the most successful Formula One driver of all time, there has been a running chorus which has claimed that the 35-year old's success has been dependent on the dominance of the Mercedes F1 car which has won seven constructors champions on the trot - making it the most dominant streak in the history of the sport.

Earlier, Max Verstappen had stirred the pot by claiming that 90 per cent of the grid would win almost everything in the Mercedes car. Carlos Sainz Jr has chimed in on Verstappen's thoughts and said while agrees with the dutch driver, he also notes that it would be hard for most on the grid to beat Hamilton in the same car.

Max Verstappen is considered to be the best driver on the grid after Hamilton

"I agree with Max. 90% of the drivers on the grid could win races behind the wheel of the Mercedes and also take pole position, with the Mercedes. But I can also tell you that if you put many drivers on the grid next to Hamilton, with the same machine, many of them wouldn't be able to beat him," said Sainz Jio who is joining Ferrari next year.

Sainz goes on to praise Hamilton who is on a path for a record-equalling seventh world title in 2020.

Lewis Hamilton became the most successful driver of all time at the Portuguese GP

"If Hamilton were taken off the grid, all the drivers now in F1 could win with Mercedes. This says a lot about what happens in F1 today, but also that Hamilton, even if he is behind the wheel of the best car, is one best driver or the best driver and will remain so for a long time," added the Spaniard who is the son of rallying legend Carlos Sainz Sr.

Apart from Verstappen, even Saniz's teammate Lando Norris has a snarky comment about Hamilton's success, though he apologised for it later.

