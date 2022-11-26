Saudi Arabian Football Players Gifted With Rolls Royce Phantoms After World Cup Match Win Over Argentina
Saudi Arabia played Argentina in its opening match in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and the Saudi Arabian team registered a shock win against Messi's team. Argentina was one of the favourites to win the World Cup, and Saudi Arabia's win over Argentina was none less than a miraculous triumph. To reward the players of the Saudi Arabian football team's World Cup squad, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud has promised to gift each player with a Rolls Royce Phantom.
Saudi Arabia beat Argentina 2-1 in its opening game in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The Phantom is Rolls Royce's flagship car, and the luxury sedan costs between SAR 2,000,000 to SAR 2,300,000 (About ₹ 4.35 crore to ₹ 5.0 crore) in Saudi Arabia. While the cost of the uber luxury car may not be of an issue to the Crown Prince, with a surplus of demand, and considering the amount of time it takes to build a Phantom, it may be a long time before the luxury cars are delivered to all of the players.
The Phantom is Rolls Royce's flagship uber luxury sedan.
The Phantom is best known for its back seat experience, but Rolls Royce hasn't shied away from putting a huge engine under its long hood. It gets a 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that has been tuned to put out 563 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque, which is available from just 1,700 rpm. The motor is paired to an 8-speed, satellite-aided transmission. Despite its behemoth size, the Phantom is no slouch and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 5.4 seconds. As for the luxury features and other interesting bits, you can know more in our full story about the 2023 Rolls Royce Phantom Series II here.