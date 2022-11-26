Saudi Arabian Football Players Gifted With Rolls Royce Phantoms After World Cup Match Win Over Argentina

Saudi Arabia played Argentina in its opening match in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and the Saudi Arabian team registered a shock win against Messi's team. Argentina was one of the favourites to win the World Cup, and Saudi Arabia's win over Argentina was none less than a miraculous triumph. To reward the players of the Saudi Arabian football team's World Cup squad, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud has promised to gift each player with a Rolls Royce Phantom.

Saudi Arabia beat Argentina 2-1 in its opening game in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Phantom is Rolls Royce's flagship car, and the luxury sedan costs between SAR 2,000,000 to SAR 2,300,000 (About ₹ 4.35 crore to ₹ 5.0 crore) in Saudi Arabia. While the cost of the uber luxury car may not be of an issue to the Crown Prince, with a surplus of demand, and considering the amount of time it takes to build a Phantom, it may be a long time before the luxury cars are delivered to all of the players.

