SEAT Introduces Autonomous Robots At Its Martorell Factory

The company has introduced two EffiBOTs in an experimental phase and could expand the number of these robots in the future.

SEAT has introduced new autonomous robots to work collaboratively with its staff at the Martorell factory. The autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) - also known as EffiBOTs - work autonomously yet collaboratively with the workforce at SEAT's manufacturing hub, adapting to their needs to make their jobs easier. The robotic workforce helps with tasks such as transporting components around the huge 2.8 million square meter facility. By introducing the robots, the brand will adapt its production processes, and manage resources and communication between the different areas of the facility more efficiently.

Processing constant 360-degree readings, the robot can follow the person who tapped its touchscreen as they move around the factory 

The EffiBOT is a robot developed by French company Effidence, with which SEAT has collaborated to adapt its operations at the Martorell plant. Processing constant 360-degree readings, the robot can follow the person who tapped its touchscreen as they move around the factory and are able to navigate around people or objects in their way.

Among other tasks, the EffiBOT removes the burden of carrying heavy loads from workers, as it can transport all kinds of materials needed for car assembly, carrying up to 250 kilos and pulling as much as 500 kilos.

The EffiBOT can carry up to 250 kilos and pulling as much as 500 kilos. 

The company has introduced two EffiBOTs in an experimental phase and could expand the number of these robots in the future. Unlike automated guided vehicles (AGVs), which require a track to function properly, autonomous mobile robots (AMR) such as EffiBOT can recognise their surroundings to map their route to a defined destination and avoid obstacles along the way.

