Volkswagen's CEO To Step Aside At Skoda, Seat: Report

Herbert Diess, CEO, Volkswagen Group has decided to step down as head of the supervisory boards of group brands Seat and Skoda. He reportedly plans to focus on building up a stronger software-development team.

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess plans to focus on building up a stronger software-development team. expand View Photos
Volkswagen boss Herbert Diess is stepping down as head of the supervisory boards at subsidiaries Seat and Skoda to focus on building up a stronger software-development team, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

Handelsblatt had reported the news earlier.

At Seat, Diess would be succeeded by current technology head Thomas Schmall and at Skoda by Murat Aksel, head of procurement on the Volkswagen board, the source added.

Volkswagen has been heavily focused on regaining lost ground in the fast-growing field of software-heavy electric cars, where United States and Chinese manufacturers are seen as having a lead.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

