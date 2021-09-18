  • Home
  • News
  • VW's SEAT To Extend Assembly Curbs In Spain Into 2022 On Chip Shortage

VW's SEAT To Extend Assembly Curbs In Spain Into 2022 On Chip Shortage

The company slowed production in the first half of the year, then exceptionally opened the factories in August to offset the shortfall, but was eventually forced to idle part of its operation in late August.
authorBy Reuters
18-Sep-21 05:37 PM IST
VW's SEAT To Extend Assembly Curbs In Spain Into 2022 On Chip Shortage banner

Volkswagen's Spanish unit SEAT plans to extend partial car assembly suspensions at its plants near Barcelona well into 2022 because of global semiconductor supply bottlenecks, the company said in a statement.

"The deterioration in the supply of semiconductors now requires reorganizing, planning and adopting new labour protocols," SEAT said, adding it had started negotiating a furlough plan with local unions to cancel some working shifts between Sept. 27 and June 30, 2022.

The chip supply disruptions come as demand for the SEAT and CUPRA brands is back at pre-pandemic levels, Xavier Ros, the company's vice president for human resources, said.

61351691309

Automakers from U.S. group General Motors to India's Mahindra, Germany's Daimler and Japan's Toyota have slashed output and sales forecasts due to scarce chip supplies.

The company slowed production in the first half of the year, then exceptionally opened the factories in August to offset the shortfall, but was eventually forced to idle part of its operation in late August.

Carmakers around the world have been forced to reduce the pace of production in recent months due to a lack of chips, caused by pandemic-related supply shocks, lockdowns in key production hubs and high demand in the consumer electronics industry.

Automakers from U.S. group General Motors to India's Mahindra, Germany's Daimler and Japan's Toyota have slashed output and sales forecasts due to scarce chip supplies.

Volkswagen said last month it expected the situation to improve by the end of this year and aimed to make up for production shortfalls in the second half as far as possible, but the chips crunch is not abating.

Related Articles
Chipmaker Nvidia Launches New System For Autonomous Driving
Chipmaker Nvidia Launches New System For Autonomous Driving
7 hours ago
Upset By High Prices, GM's Cruise Develops Its Own Chips For Self-Driving Cars
Upset By High Prices, GM's Cruise Develops Its Own Chips For Self-Driving Cars
4 days ago
Chip Maker Wolfspeed To Build New U.S. Factory To Meet Surging EV Demand
Chip Maker Wolfspeed To Build New U.S. Factory To Meet Surging EV Demand
5 days ago
Vedanta Sees No Funding Problems For Indian Chip JV With Foxconn
Vedanta Sees No Funding Problems For Indian Chip JV With Foxconn
10 days ago

Top trending

1Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90
2Mercedes-AMG EQS
Mercedes-AMG EQS
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Quick Links

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh