Volkswagen Tayron 7-Seat SUV Unveiled As Tiguan AllSpace Successor

Volkswagen has unveiled the all-new Tayron SUV for European markets ahead of its public debut at the Paris Motor Show 2024. The Tayron is essentially a replacement for the Tiguan AllSpace and will be offered in both five- and seven-seat layouts and with a range of powertrain options from ranging from standard TSI petrol and TDI diesel to plug-in hybrid.

The new Tayron shares design similarities with the new Tiguan on sale in global markets.

On the design front, the Tayron gets the new VW family design theme with some likely to draw some similarities with the smaller Tiguan. As with its smaller sibling, the Tayron features a slim grille - slimmer than in the Tiguan, running between angular projector headlamps - Matrix LED units are optional. The bumper meanwhile is dominated by a large singular vent spanning the width of the fascia while a secondary vent sits below closer to the bumper’s base.

The Tayron is almost 260 mm longer than the Tiguan and sits on a 111 mm longer wheelbase.

In profile, the Taron’s almost 260 mm longer length (it is 4770 mm long) from the Tiguan becomes more apparent with larger quarter windows on the D pillar while the wheel arches get a more squared-out look as well. The wheelbase too is 111 mm longer at 2791 mm. Another nifty design detail is the blacked-out section between the roof and the D-pillar that gives the SUV a floating roof design. Round the back, the Tayron features connected tail lamps with unique LED lighting elements designed to showcase an X pattern.

The Tayron is based on the latest derivative of the MQB EVO platform.

Inside the cabin, the design similarities with the Tiguan are even more apparent. The dashboard design and layout is unchanged over the smaller Tiguan with the most notable changes coming in the form of the fabric colours and trim inserts on the Tayron. The gear selector sits on the steering column with almost all in-car functions relegated to the standard-fit 12.6-inch touchscreen. The big change however is that buyers get the option of a third row of seats making the Tayron into a 5+2 seater.

Cabin design is near identical to the smaller Tiguan; A 12.6-inch touchscreen and digital dials are standard.

VW also offers plenty of standard kit on the new SUV including nine airbags, a three-zone automatic air conditioner, 10-colour ambient lighting, digital instrument cluster, LED headlights including automatic main beam control, sun blinds in the rear doors, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, rearview camera and hands-free parking. Buyers can further option on bits such as a panoramic sunroof, Matrix LED headlamps, 700 W Harman-Kardon sound system and powered front seats with ventilation and massage functions.



Tayron is offered with the option of a third row seats making it a 5+2 seater.

The Tayron like the new Passat and Tiguan is based on the latest evolution of the MQB EVO platform. On the powertrain front, VW has confirmed that the Tayron will go on sale with TSI petrol, TDI diesel, eTSI mild-hybrid and eHybrid plug-in hybrid (PHEV) options. Full specifications have yet to be revealed though VW has confirmed that the entry meTSI mild hybrid will develop 148 bhp while the PHEV models will feature two power outputs - 201 bhp and 268 bhp. The PHEVs will feature a 19.7 kWh battery pack giving the Tayron an EV-only range of up to 100 km. Gearbox options will include a DSG and 4Motion all-wheel drive will also be offered.



Moving to the Indian market, VW has sold the Tiguan in India in both standard and three-row AllSpace spec over the year. Currently, the carmaker is yet to bring the new-gen Tiguan sold in global markets to the Indian market so we will have to wait and see if the Tayron could also come to India.