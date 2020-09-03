New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Sebastian Vettel Buys Mansell's Williams FW14B

The car proved to be so innovative that the next year Alain Prost joined Williams and won his fourth world championship before retiring.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos

Highlights

  • Vettel has bought the FW14B as a part of his private collection
  • The car was driven by the 1992 world champion Nigel Mansell
  • The car was so innovative that a lot of its technology is still outlawed

The Williams FW14B is arguably one of the most iconic Formula 1 cars of all time. It led Nigel Mansell to his last world crown at Williams in 1992. The car itself was designed by the legendary Adrian Newey who these days is known for his association with Red Bull. Now, this beauty is the prized possession of outgoing Ferrari driver and 4-time world champion Sebastian Vettel

Vettel who is having a torrid time at Ferrari can find some solace in the car that defeated Aryton Senna. It won 10 out of the 16 races in that season but even more dominantly, it clinched pole 15 times out of 16. 

ij2v2t1g

Vettel is leaving Ferrari at the end of the 2020 season 

"The Red 5 was very interesting to me. The car is absolutely iconic and, just like me, has the starting number 5," Vettel said. Vettel hasn't revealed how much he paid for the iconic car but another FW14B which was also was driven by Mansell went for around three million Euros in 2019. 

Vettel is known to be an enthusiast and has a pretty impressive collection of cars and bikes states the German publication BILD

At the time it was the most innovative car. In fact, till today, many of the innovations of the FW14 have been outlawed because of the type of advantage it gave the driver. It was the first car with an active suspension, a superior traction control system and a semi-automatic gearbox. 

ayrton senna tribute williams

Williams paid a tribute to Ayrton Senna

The car proved to be so innovative that the next year Alain Prost joined Williams and won his fourth world championship before retiring. The success of Prost in the Williams was the catalyst for Aryton Senna to leave his McLaren-Ford and join the team in 1994. 

0 Comments

By 1994 though, many of the innovations of the FW14 were outlawed and Senna struggled in the first three races against Bennetton of Michael Schumacher. In the third race in Imola, San Marino, Senna crashed while leading the race from Schumacher in the Williams, dying in the process. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Hero MotoCorp Could Buy Ather Energy; Co-Founder Refutes Rumours: Report Hero MotoCorp Could Buy Ather Energy; Co-Founder Refutes Rumours: Report
Sebastian Vettel Buys Mansell's Williams FW14B Sebastian Vettel Buys Mansell's Williams FW14B
2020 Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 Revealed 2020 Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 Revealed
Hyundai Receives Order For 100 Units Of The Kona Electric From EESL Hyundai Receives Order For 100 Units Of The Kona Electric From EESL
BMW R 1250 Models Recalled In The US BMW R 1250 Models Recalled In The US
Nissan Develops Techniques To Speed Up Production Of Carbon Fibre Parts Nissan Develops Techniques To Speed Up Production Of Carbon Fibre Parts
Long Way Up Adventure Bike Show Trailer Released Long Way Up Adventure Bike Show Trailer Released
Lucid Air Beats The Tesla Model S In A Quarter Mile Race Lucid Air Beats The Tesla Model S In A Quarter Mile Race
Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT PRO Unveiled In Italy Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT PRO Unveiled In Italy
Tesla CEO, Elon Musk Discusses Vaccine Project And New Car Plant With German Politicians Tesla CEO, Elon Musk Discusses Vaccine Project And New Car Plant With German Politicians
Car Sales August 2020: Tata Motors Registers Y-o-Y Growth Of 21.6%; Sells 36,472 Units Car Sales August 2020: Tata Motors Registers Y-o-Y Growth Of 21.6%; Sells 36,472 Units
MG Gloster Teased Again Ahead Of Launch MG Gloster Teased Again Ahead Of Launch
2021 Hyundai Tucson Teased Ahead Of World Premiere 2021 Hyundai Tucson Teased Ahead Of World Premiere
Shell Lubricants Partners With Hoopy For Contactless Two-Wheeler Servicing Shell Lubricants Partners With Hoopy For Contactless Two-Wheeler Servicing
TVS Motor Company Invests Rs. 30 Crore In EV Startup Ultraviolette TVS Motor Company Invests Rs. 30 Crore In EV Startup Ultraviolette

Latest Cars

Audi RS Q8

Audi RS Q8

₹ 2.07 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.0
star-white
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 7.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.74 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Ferrari models

Ferrari 488 Spider
Ferrari 488 Spider
₹ 4.34 Crore *
Ferrari Portofino
Ferrari Portofino
₹ 3.5 Crore *
Ferrari 488 GTB
Ferrari 488 GTB
₹ 3.88 Crore *
Ferrari 812 Superfast
Ferrari 812 Superfast
₹ 5.2 Crore *
Ferrari GTC4Lusso
Ferrari GTC4Lusso
₹ 4.2 - 5.2 Crore *
Ferrari California T
Ferrari California T
₹ 3.8 Crore *
View More
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Lucid Air Beats The Tesla Model S In A Quarter Mile Race
Lucid Air Beats The Tesla Model S In A Quarter Mile Race
TVS Motor Company Invests Rs. 30 Crore In EV Startup Ultraviolette
TVS Motor Company Invests Rs. 30 Crore In EV Startup Ultraviolette
Rolls-Royce Says Demand For Luxury Cars Is Recovering
Rolls-Royce Says Demand For Luxury Cars Is Recovering
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities