Sebastian Vettel Recounts His Encounter With An Elephant In India 

Vettel won his last world championship in 2013 which he clinched at the track in Greater Noida, a suburb of India's capital, New Delhi.

Highlights

  • Vettel recounted a story of how he saw an elephant on the road in India
  • Vettel won all the races in the Indian GP between 2011-2013
  • The 4 time world champion will be joining the Aston Martin team in 2021

Sebastian Vettel recently revealed his love for India and recounted a funny incident during his last trip when he came here for the last race in 2013 at the Buddh International Circuit. Vettel won all three races held at the circuit for the Indian GP between 2011-2013. 

"Well, I have won every race there was so, I love it. We won the championship in 2013 and we had a little bit of a party in a bar and we had some drinks and I had too many drinks and then I was driving back at some point in the morning to the airport and I was hungover and not feeling so good," Vettel said in a video posted by Formula 1 on Twitter. 

08c28vv

Vettel won his last world title at the Buddh International Circuit 

But then there was a twist in the tale. The four-time world champion was in for a cultural shock while he was on his way back to the airport. 

"And then I said to my driver 'Please do not tell me I am that drunk that there is an elephant on the road.' And he said 'No, no there is really an elephant on the road'. So, I will also never forget the elephant in the middle of the road. Only in India," said the Ferrari driver who was with the Red Bull team at the time. 

Vettel won his last world championship in 2013 which he clinched at the track in Greater Noida, a suburb of India's capital, New Delhi. Vettel shifted to Ferrari in 2015 and managed to come second in the world championships in 2017 and 2018. 

sebastian vettel austrian gp f1 2017

Sebastian Vettel came close to winning again with Ferrari in 2017 and 2018

In 2020, before the start of the season, Ferrari decided to not renew the contract of the German. He was replaced with Carlos Sainz Jr who is joining the legendary F1 team from McLaren.Thankfully for Vettel, he has managed to find a seat at the upcoming Racing Point team for 2021 when it will get rebranded to Aston Martin. 
 

