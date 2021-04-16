carandbike logo
search

SK Innovation To Work With Hyundai Motor, Kia To Develop Hybrid EV Batteries

SK Innovation said in a statement that it aims to supply batteries for Hyundai and Kia hybrid EVs that are expected to be launched starting 2024.

By  Reuters | Published:
eye
0  Views
The companies plan to develop pouch-type batteries for hybrid electric vehicles expand View Photos
The companies plan to develop pouch-type batteries for hybrid electric vehicles
Tech News

South Korea's SK Innovation Co Ltd said on Friday it will cooperate with Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Corp to develop pouch-type batteries for hybrid electric vehicles (EVs).

SK Innovation said in a statement that it aims to supply batteries for Hyundai and Kia hybrid EVs that are expected to be launched starting 2024.

0 Comments

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Bookings Open And Close In 48 Hours
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Bookings Open And Close In 48 Hours
New Mercedes-Benz EQS Breaks Cover
New Mercedes-Benz EQS Breaks Cover
SsangYong Motor Goes Into Receivership; Mahindra Fails To Find Buyer
SsangYong Motor Goes Into Receivership; Mahindra Fails To Find Buyer
2022 Honda Civic Unveiled Globally
2022 Honda Civic Unveiled Globally
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities