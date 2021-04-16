SK Innovation To Work With Hyundai Motor, Kia To Develop Hybrid EV Batteries

South Korea's SK Innovation Co Ltd said on Friday it will cooperate with Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Corp to develop pouch-type batteries for hybrid electric vehicles (EVs).
SK Innovation said in a statement that it aims to supply batteries for Hyundai and Kia hybrid EVs that are expected to be launched starting 2024.
0 Comments
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.