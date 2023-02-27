  • Home
  • News
  • SK On Confirms Termination Of Non-Binding Agreement To Build Battery Cell Venture In Turkey

SK On Confirms Termination Of Non-Binding Agreement To Build Battery Cell Venture In Turkey

SK On - whose parent SK Innovation Co Ltd counts Hyundai Motor Co, Volkswagen AG and Ford among its customers - announced the joint venture to make electric vehicle (EV) battery cells in Turkey last year.
authorBy Reuters
27-Feb-23 05:55 PM IST
SK.jpg

South Korean electric vehicle maker SK On said on Wednesday the non-binding memorandum of understanding between SK On, Ford Motor Co and Koc Holding AS to build a battery cell venture in Turkey has been terminated by mutual agreement.

 

SK On - whose parent SK Innovation Co Ltd counts Hyundai Motor Co, Volkswagen AG and Ford among its customers - announced the joint venture to make electric vehicle (EV) battery cells in Turkey last year.

Related Articles
SKC Consortium Invests $80 Million In UK Anode Startup Nexeon
SKC Consortium Invests $80 Million In UK Anode Startup Nexeon
1 year ago
SKC Consortium Invests $80 Million In UK Anode Startup Nexeon
SKC Consortium Invests $80 Million In UK Anode Startup Nexeon
1 year ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2019 Maruti Suzuki Swift VXI BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2019 Maruti Suzuki
Swift VXI BS IV
  • 40,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.9
10
5.35 LakhEMI starts @ ₹11,982
Mahindra First Choice, Mandawali Fazalpur, New Delhi
2012 Honda City 1.5 V AT
2012 Honda
City 1.5 V AT
  • 54,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.6
10
4.90 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Defence Colony, New Delhi
2017 Honda City VX CVT Petrol BS IV
2017 Honda
City VX CVT Petrol BS IV
  • 86,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
8.75 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line