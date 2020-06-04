Skoda Rapid: New vs Old

The new Skoda Rapid went on sale in India a week ago and while it may not look distinctly different from its predecessor, there has been a significant update under its hood. The 2020 Skoda Rapid is now offered with a turbo-charged petrol engine which has improved its performance as well as fuel efficiency. Other than that, Skoda has given the car few cosmetic updates to add a sense of freshness in its appearance and on the inside it gets an updated touchscreen infotainment system. Here's how different the new Skoda Rapid is from the outgoing model.

Exterior

The new Skoda Rapid remains identical to its predecessor in terms of dimensions and overall design but gets styling updates.

In terms of design the new Skoda Rapid is not significantly different from the previous model. It remains identical to its predecessor in terms of dimensions and overall design but gets a handful of styling updates to make it look sportier. So elements like new 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, new LED daytime running lamps (DRLs), rear diffuser, and black lip spoiler among others help to up its styling quotient. The top end trim looks even more aggressive in vibrant body colour options and sports blackened alloy wheels, lip spoiler and rear diffuser.

Design elements from the previous Skoda Rapid have been retained on the new model.

Like the previous model, even the 2020 Skoda Rapid gets the same butterfly grille, wraparound headlamp cluster, large mesh-pattern airdam, and horizontal fog lamps.

Interior

The new Skoda Rapid gets dual-tone interiors.

On the inside the cabin of the new Skoda Rapid remains identical to the previous model in terms of design and layout, save for the dual tone treatment. The outgoing model was only available with all-black interiors.

Features

The 2020 Skoda Rapid gets a new 8.0-inch infotainment system.

In terms of features, the new Skoda Rapid gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen audio-video infotainment system that comes with SmartLink tech and inbuilt navigation. The previous Skoda Rapid was equipped with a smaller 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Previous Skoda Rapid was equipped with a smaller 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Other features like auto climate control, 12 volt power socket at the front and rear and cruise control and steering mounted audio controls among others were offered even in the previous model.

Engine

The new Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI is paired with a 6-speed manual and a torque convertor AT

The key highlight of the new Skoda Rapid is the new BS6 compliant 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol TSI engine that puts out 108 bhp at 5250 rpm and 175 Nm at 1750-4000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard while an optional seven-speed torque converter automatic transmission is also on offer. The new engine offers 5 per cent more power output and the torque output has gone up by a good 14 per cent. Impressively, at 18.79 kmpl the new Rapid 1.0 TSI is 23 per cent more fuel efficient than the outgoing model.

Previously, the Skoda Rapid was equipped with a 1.6-litre engine.

The previous Skoda Rapid was equipped with a 1.6-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that churns out 101 bhp at 5250 rpm and 154 Nm of peal torque a5 3800 rpm and was mated to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard while a six-speed DSG automatic gearbox was optional. There is no diesel engine on offer on the new Rapid

