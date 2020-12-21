New Cars and Bikes in India
search

South Korea's SsangYong Motor Files For Receivership As It Misses Loan Repayment

SsangYong Motor applied for the court receivership procedure as a massive disruption in the operation is expected after the company could not reach an agreement to extend its loan repayment deadlines with foreign banks.

By  Reuters | Published:
eye
0  Views
SsangYong Motor defaulted on a 60 billion Won (Rs. 408 crore) loan on December 14, 2020 expand View Photos
SsangYong Motor defaulted on a 60 billion Won (Rs. 408 crore) loan on December 14, 2020

South Korea's SsangYong Motor Co Ltd filed for court receivership on Monday after it defaulted on loan repayment of about 60 billion won ($54.44 million), the South Korean automaker said in a statement.

"SsangYong Motor applied for the court receivership procedure as a massive disruption in the operation is expected after the company could not reach an agreement to extend its loan repayment deadlines with foreign banks," it said in a statement.

Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra, which holds a 74.65% stake in SsangYong, said last week the total payment was due on Dec. 14.

About 30 billion won was owed to Bank of America Corp, 20 billion won to JPMorgan Chase & Co and 10 billion won to BNP Paribas.

1l3n8pm

Ssangyong has total outstanding loans of about 100 billion won ( ₹ 680 crore) to the three banks

Newsbeep

SsangYong is burdened with high debt and its vehicle sales between January-November period fell to 96,825, down more than 20% from a year earlier, the automaker's filing showed.

The automaker said it had applied for an autonomous restructuring support program, which gives SsangYong up to three months to negotiate with stakeholders including creditors to resolve issues, delaying the court's decision.

Mahindra since June has been looking for a buyer for all or most of its 75% stake in SsangYong, which it bought from near-insolvency in 2010 but has struggled to turnaround.

"Regardless of SsangYong's filing for court receivership, negotiations of SsangYong sale deal is still ongoing," South Korea's trade ministry said in a statement.

In June, an executive at Mahindra said that the Indian company was willing to let go of its ownership stake in SsangYong.

Mahindra & Mahindra shares fell 3.3% in their sharpest fall in eight weeks, while SsangYong closed down 19.2% versus a 0.2% rise on the broader KOSPI market.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
New Audi A4 Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin In India
New Audi A4 Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin In India
Maruti Suzuki Assembles 50 Units Of The Jimny In India For Export Market: Report
Maruti Suzuki Assembles 50 Units Of The Jimny In India For Export Market: Report
2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Undergoing Cold Weather Testing In Manali
2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Undergoing Cold Weather Testing In Manali
Royal Enfield 650 Twins Likely To Get Optional Alloy Wheels Next Year Onwards
Royal Enfield 650 Twins Likely To Get Optional Alloy Wheels Next Year Onwards
BMW India To Hike BMW & MINI Car Prices From January 4, 2021
BMW India To Hike BMW & MINI Car Prices From January 4, 2021
EV start-up Nikola Factory Is Being Built In Arizona, USA
EV start-up Nikola Factory Is Being Built In Arizona, USA
South Korea's SsangYong Motor Files For Receivership As It Misses Loan Repayment
South Korea's SsangYong Motor Files For Receivership As It Misses Loan Repayment
Isuzu Motors Announces Price Hike On Its Commercial Vehicle Range
Isuzu Motors Announces Price Hike On Its Commercial Vehicle Range
Tata Motors To Hike Prices Across Commercial Vehicle Range From January 2021
Tata Motors To Hike Prices Across Commercial Vehicle Range From January 2021
New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close
New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close
F1: Fernando Alonso Will Not Have It Easy In 2021
F1: Fernando Alonso Will Not Have It Easy In 2021
New Audi A4 Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin In India
New Audi A4 Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin In India
EV start-up Nikola Factory Is Being Built In Arizona, USA
EV start-up Nikola Factory Is Being Built In Arizona, USA
Maruti Suzuki Assembles 50 Units Of The Jimny In India For Export Market: Report
Maruti Suzuki Assembles 50 Units Of The Jimny In India For Export Market: Report
F1: Lewis Hamilton Cheered Up Sebastian Vettel After He Was Dropped From Ferrari 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Cheered Up Sebastian Vettel After He Was Dropped From Ferrari 
2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Undergoing Cold Weather Testing In Manali
2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Undergoing Cold Weather Testing In Manali
Tesla Will Release Full Self Driving Car Subscription Service In 2021
Tesla Will Release Full Self Driving Car Subscription Service In 2021
BMW India To Hike BMW & MINI Car Prices From January 4, 2021
BMW India To Hike BMW & MINI Car Prices From January 4, 2021
Royal Enfield 650 Twins Likely To Get Optional Alloy Wheels Next Year Onwards
Royal Enfield 650 Twins Likely To Get Optional Alloy Wheels Next Year Onwards
Studds Cub D4 Decor Helmet Launched In India
Studds Cub D4 Decor Helmet Launched In India
Tesla's Rise Made 2020 The Year The U.S. Auto Industry Went Electric
Tesla's Rise Made 2020 The Year The U.S. Auto Industry Went Electric
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
Maruti Suzuki Assembles 50 Units Of The Jimny In India For Export Market: Report
Maruti Suzuki Assembles 50 Units Of The Jimny In India For Export Market: Report
New Audi A4 Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin In India
New Audi A4 Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin In India

New Car Models

Ferrari Roma

Coupe, 0 Kmpl
Ferrari Roma
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.61 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 7,49,377 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Venue

SUV, 17.5 - 23.7 Kmpl
Hyundai Venue
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,012 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
Maruti Suzuki Assembles 50 Units Of The Jimny In India For Export Market: Report
Maruti Suzuki Assembles 50 Units Of The Jimny In India For Export Market: Report
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities