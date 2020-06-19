New Cars and Bikes in India

South Korea's SsangYong Motor Looking For Possible Buyer As Mahindra May Exit

Reportedly, China's Geely and BYD might be interested in SsangYong, which is 74.65% owned by Mahindra and Mahindra.

Earlier in June, Mahindra said it could give up its majority stake in loss making SsangYong

Highlights

  • SsangYong is looking for a potential buyer right now
  • China's Geely and BYD might be interested in SsangYong
  • SsangYong had picked Samsung Securities to tap the market for interest

South Korean sports-utility vehicle maker SsangYong Motor is looking for a potential buyer after India's Mahindra and Mahindra said it could give up its majority stake in the struggling company. SsangYong has picked an advisor to tap markets for a new investor, a spokesman for the South Korean company said on Friday. Shares in the carmaker closed up 30% after South Korean media, citing unnamed sources, said on Friday that China's Geely and BYD might be interested in SsangYong, which is 74.65% owned by Mahindra and Mahindra.

Also Read: Mahindra Open To Exiting SsangYong, Looks At Bringing In A New Investor

A representative for Geely, however, said the carmaker has no plan to participate in any bidding for SsangYong. Electric vehicle maker BYD declined to comment.

5dq40jpk

Pawan Geonka, MD & CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra recently said that SsangYong needs a new investor and they are working with them to see that happens

South Korean media said SsangYong had picked Samsung Securities to tap the market for interest, working with its global strategic partner Rothschild.

Samsung Securities and Rothschild declined to comment and SsangYong would not confirm the name of its advisor.

Also Read: SsangYong Tivoli Facelift Revealed With New Mahindra Engine

SsangYong is burdened with high debt and reported its 13th consecutive quarterly operating loss in January-March. It suffered from sluggish sales even before the spread of COVID-19 due to tough competition in the sports-utility vehicle (SUV) market.

An executive at Mahindra said last week that the Indian company was willing to let go of its ownership stake in SsangYong.

The stake at is valued at 332 billion won ($274.59 million)as of Friday's stock market closing.

