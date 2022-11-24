Statiq Partners With Nexus Malls To Set-Up EV Charging Stations

Statiq has partnered with Nexus Malls to set up electric vehicle charging stations at 17 malls across the country. Statiq will install a mix of slow and fast charging stations compatible with two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers across 13 cities as it moves to meet its target of established 20,000 EV charging stations across India by the end of 2022.

Speaking on the announcement, Co-Founder and CEO, Statiq, Akshit Bansal said, "Each commercial project of the Nexus Malls family is at an extremely popular social destination that sees footfall in thousands every single day - not to mention the busy weekends. Since Statiq aims to reach as many people as possible with each charging hub we install, this team up with Nexus Malls is quite strategic to us. With EV chargers in 17 Malls across 13 cities all over India. Users will be able to find Accessible, Affordable and Reliable charging stations at their fingertips so that they can always #StayCharged.”

The charging stations will come up at malls in cities such as Chandigarh, Amritsar, Mumbai, Pune, Mangalore and more.

Statiq recently raised over Rs 200 crore in Series A funding to push towards its goal of setting up charging stations across India. The company has also tied up with Hero Electric and Ather to enhance charging station coverage in Northern India.