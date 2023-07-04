Stellantis' Free2move Charge To Offer End-To-End EV Charging Solution

Stellantis has introduced a new end-to-end EV charging solution for European and North American markets as the brand’s companies continue their push towards electrification. Called Free2move Charge, the system is designed to offer EV owners convenient charging and energy management solutions at home, and while on the road, to ease the ownership experience.

Stellantis says that the initiative aligns with its Dare Forward 2030 plan, which will see the auto giant transition completely to all-electric in Europe and target 50 per cent of sales from EVs in North America.

The Free2move Charge offers services under three broad pillars - Home, Business and Go. For home charging solutions, Stellantis says Free2move Charge will assist customers in installing, financing, and guaranteeing home charging equipment, along with other energy-related products and services. On the other hand, Go will provide easy access to a network of public charging points through various partnerships in different regions. Business meanwhile is tailored for fleet services, offering early assistance, cost estimation, and optimal charging infrastructure design.

Stellantis says that the new platform will integrate Stellantis Energy Cloud, car-brand mobile applications, and the upcoming STLA SmartCockpit system, to provide easy and ready access to information to customers.

Stellantis says the service has been rolled out in the US with European markets to follow suit shortly. The company presently offers a wide range of electric vehicles across global markets spread across its 14 auto brands.