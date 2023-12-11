Stellantis India Announces Aditya Jairaj As New MD And CEO

Stellantis India has announced the appointment of Aditya Jairaj as its new Managing Director and CEO with effect from January 1, 2024. Previously the Head of Jeep India, Jairaj will succeed Roland Bouchara, who will transition to a different role within the company, based out of Europe. Bouchara led Stellantis for six and a half years in India and was instrumental in the setting up of both, the Jeep and Citroen brands here.

Also Read: Jeep Recalls 45,000 Units of Wrangler 4xe SUVs Over Fire Risk

Roland Bouchara led Stellantis for six and a half years in India

Commenting on his new role, Jairaj said "It's an honor to lead Stellantis in India. The group is a constellation of some of the most iconic brands in the global automobile landscape, brands that have driven the evolution of the industry. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to Roland for his invaluable contributions. Stepping into this new role, I am dedicated to fostering ongoing growth, innovation, and sustainable progress together with our exceptional teams and partners.”

“As I step away, I'm truly grateful for the opportunity to have been part of this extraordinary company and I'm excited to see Stellantis India continue its path toward a bold and dynamic future,” said Roland Bouchara, outgoing CEO & MD, Stellantis India.

Also Read: Stellantis To Invest €1.5 Billion Into China’s Leapmotor; To Lead New Joint Venture For Global Markets

Stellantis currently operates three manufacturing plants in India situated in Ranjangaon, Hosur and Thiruvallur respectively. The company retails four SUVs under the Jeep brand- Compass, Meridian, Wrangler and the Grand Cherokee, all of which are locally manufactured. The Citroen brand on the other hand, has four models in its lineup- the C5 Aircross, C3 Aircross along with the C3 hatchback and its electric counterpart, the eC3.