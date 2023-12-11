Login

Stellantis India Announces Aditya Jairaj As New MD And CEO

Jairaj will succeed Roland Bouchara, who led the company for six and a half years in India
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 11, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Aditya Jairaj appointed MD and CEO of Stellantis India.
  • Roland Bouchara to move to a different role within the company, based out of Europe.
  • Stellantis currently operates three manufacturing plants in India.

Stellantis India has announced the appointment of Aditya Jairaj as its new Managing Director and CEO with effect from January 1, 2024. Previously the Head of Jeep India, Jairaj will succeed Roland Bouchara, who will transition to a different role within the company, based out of Europe. Bouchara led Stellantis for six and a half years in India and was instrumental in the setting up of both, the Jeep and Citroen brands here. 

 

Also Read: Jeep Recalls 45,000 Units of Wrangler 4xe SUVs Over Fire Risk

Roland Bouchara led Stellantis for six and a half years in India

 

Commenting on his new role, Jairaj said "It's an honor to lead Stellantis in India. The group is a constellation of some of the most iconic brands in the global automobile landscape, brands that have driven the evolution of the industry. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to Roland for his invaluable contributions. Stepping into this new role, I am dedicated to fostering ongoing growth, innovation, and sustainable progress together with our exceptional teams and partners.” 

 

“As I step away, I'm truly grateful for the opportunity to have been part of this extraordinary company and I'm excited to see Stellantis India continue its path toward a bold and dynamic future,” said Roland Bouchara, outgoing CEO & MD, Stellantis India.

 

Also Read: Stellantis To Invest €1.5 Billion Into China’s Leapmotor; To Lead New Joint Venture For Global Markets

 

Stellantis currently operates three manufacturing plants in India situated in Ranjangaon, Hosur and Thiruvallur respectively. The company retails four SUVs under the Jeep brand- Compass, Meridian, Wrangler and the Grand Cherokee, all of which are locally manufactured. The Citroen brand on the other hand, has four models in its lineup- the C5 Aircross, C3 Aircross along with the C3 hatchback and its electric counterpart, the eC3.

# Stellantis# Stellantis India# Aditya Jairaj# Managing Director# CEO# Stellantis CEO
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
2013 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
  • 76,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 8.50 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Mahindra TUV300
7.6
0
10
2016 Mahindra TUV300
  • 58,000 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
₹ 5.50 L
₹ 12,318/month emi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 8,333 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 5.85 L
₹ 13,102/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Tata Harrier
2019 Tata Harrier
  • 66,264 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 11.75 L
₹ 24,848/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
  • 41,250 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
₹ 3.75 L
₹ 8,399/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
8.2
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • 57,276 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 5.75 L
₹ 12,156/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV300
2019 Mahindra XUV300
  • 49,360 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 7.25 L
₹ 15,329/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Toyota Glanza
2022 Toyota Glanza
  • 15,666 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 17,979/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
8.9
0
10
2022 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
  • 2,322 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
₹ 7.85 L
₹ 17,581/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
2023 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
  • 6,803 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 5.70 L
₹ 12,766/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Jeep Models

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

₹ 59.05 - 63.05 Lakh

Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass

₹ 21.73 - 32.07 Lakh

Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee

₹ 77.5 Lakh

Jeep Meridian
Jeep Meridian

₹ 27.75 - 38.61 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Ola Electric Registers Rs 2,782 Crore Of Revenue In Financial Year 2023
Ola Electric Registers Rs 2,782 Crore Of Revenue In Financial Year 2023
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-18744 second ago

The company witnessed a substantial 510 per cent increase in revenue from Rs 456 crore recorded in FY2022.

Tata Power, Indian Oil Partner To Expand EV Charging Network Across India
Tata Power, Indian Oil Partner To Expand EV Charging Network Across India
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-18606 second ago

Under the collaboration, Tata Power will deploy over 500 EV charging points at various IOCL retail outlets across the country.

Tesla Unveils Mini Cybertruck; Deliveries Expected in December
Tesla Unveils Mini Cybertruck; Deliveries Expected in December
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-18091 second ago

The scaled-down version gets the same design as the Cybertruck design and also features rear-wheel drive, LED lights, and electric braking

Kia Sonet Diesel Has Lowest Total Cost Of Ownership, Study Finds
Kia Sonet Diesel Has Lowest Total Cost Of Ownership, Study Finds
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17769 second ago

The analysis carried out by Frost and Sullivan revealed that the Sonet diesel offered the lowest Total Cost of Ownership while the petrols were second best in the segment.

Citroen India To Hike Prices For All Models From January 2024
Citroen India To Hike Prices For All Models From January 2024
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-7741 second ago

The company justifies its decision by citing various market factors and the necessity to uphold product quality and competitiveness.

BMW India To Hike Prices From January 2024
BMW India To Hike Prices From January 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-7002 second ago

Carmaker has said it will hike prices across its range of cars by up to 2 per cent.

Kawasaki W175 Prices Cut By Up To Rs 25,000; Gets New Colours For 2024 Model Year
Kawasaki W175 Prices Cut By Up To Rs 25,000; Gets New Colours For 2024 Model Year
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1514 second ago

The standard W175 is now priced from Rs 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom) positioning it under the W175 Street.

Kinetic Green Zulu e-Scooter Launched; Priced At Rs 94,990
Kinetic Green Zulu e-Scooter Launched; Priced At Rs 94,990
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-197 second ago

The scooter is offered with a special battery subscription scheme, which drives the initial price down and requires the buyer to pay a monthly subscription fee

Upcoming Tata Sierra EV Design Previewed In Patent Image
Upcoming Tata Sierra EV Design Previewed In Patent Image
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 minutes ago

The design patent shows the final production EV will be close to the Sierra concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Fiat Introduces Its Latest Truck: The Titano
Fiat Introduces Its Latest Truck: The Titano
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The model is offered in both single and double cab guises in Algeria, while Brazil focuses solely on the four-door model

Stellantis, Ample Partner For Modular Battery Swapping Tech
Stellantis, Ample Partner For Modular Battery Swapping Tech
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Stellantis and Ample have already established a pilot program that will begin in Madrid, Spain, in 2024 and will be using 100 Fiat 500e EVs within Stellantis Free2move car-sharing service.

Jeep, Citroen Roll Out Complimentary RSA, Vehicle Check-Ups For Cyclone Michaung-Affected Vehicles In Chennai
Jeep, Citroen Roll Out Complimentary RSA, Vehicle Check-Ups For Cyclone Michaung-Affected Vehicles In Chennai
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Special services also include complimentary towing, expedited insurance claims and repairs, and special offers on new vehicles in case the car is a total loss.

Stellantis And CATL Sign MoU To Supply LFP Batteries In Europe
Stellantis And CATL Sign MoU To Supply LFP Batteries In Europe
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 days ago

Stellantis aims to provide durable and cost-effective electric vehicles, particularly in the B and C passenger vehicle segments, which include crossovers and SUVs.

Stellantis To Invest €1.5 Billion Into China’s Leapmotor; To Lead New Joint Venture For Global Markets
Stellantis To Invest €1.5 Billion Into China’s Leapmotor; To Lead New Joint Venture For Global Markets
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Stellantis will take over a 20 per cent stake in the Chinese EV manufacturer and hold a 51 per cent stake in a new joint venture to bring Leapmotor products to global markets.

Christian Meunier To Step Down As Jeep CEO From November 1
Christian Meunier To Step Down As Jeep CEO From November 1
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

Stellantis has also announced a managerial change for India with Ashwani Muppasani to take over as the new COO for Stellantis India and Asia Pacific.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Stellantis India Announces Aditya Jairaj As New MD And CEO
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved