Jeep Recalls 45,000 Units of Wrangler 4xe SUVs Over Fire Risk

The recall affects 45,230 units of the Wrangler 4xe sold in global markets
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on November 30, 2023

Highlights

  • 32,125 were recalled in the US, 3,856 in Canada, and 9,249 worldwide
  • Affected vehicles to receive a software patch or in some cases a battery pack replacement
  • Jeep says owners can continue to use affected vehicles but should exercise caution

Jeep has issued a recall for over 45,000 units of the Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid SUV from the model years 2021 through 2024 due to a potential fire risk. The decision to recall follows an internal investigation initiated by Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep, after the discovery of eight vehicle fires. All incidents occurred while the affected vehicles were parked and turned off, with six of them connected to chargers. Stellantis said that it was not aware of any cases of injuries due to the incidents.
 

Stellantis says owners can continue driving their vehicles though has advised against plugging in their vehicles to charge and parking their SUVs away from other vehicles and structures.
 

 

While the recall primarily affects the 4xe variants sold in the US market, with 32,125 units affected. An additional 3,856 units in Canada and 9,249 outside North America are also impacted. Stellantis plans to address the identified issue through a software update for affected vehicles. The company added that if a certain error code persists, the remedy involves replacing the battery pack. 
 

Stellantis says it will notify affected owners when they can schedule service visits to address the recall. The automaker has not specified the timeline for these notifications. 

