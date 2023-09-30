Login

StoreDot And Volvo Forge Partnership For EV Battery Technology

This collaboration will create XFC cells that are finely tuned to meet the requirements of Volvo's forthcoming electric vehicle architectures
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

30-Sep-23 12:55 PM IST

Highlights

  • StoreDot’s tech is capable to provide 160 Km on 5 minutes charging
  • This collaboration will develop optimised battery for next-gen Volvo models
  • This is a multi year partnership between Volvo and StoreDot’s

StoreDot battery technology has officially inked a strategic collaboration agreement with Volvo Cars. This is a multi-year partnership between both companies. Under this agreement, teams from StoreDot and Volvo Cars will collaborate for the development of an optimised battery specifically tailored for the next generation of Volvo vehicles. This collaboration will create XFC cells that are finely tuned to meet the requirements of Volvo's forthcoming electric vehicle architectures.

 

Also Read: Volvo To End Production Of Diesel Cars and SUVs By Early 2024

 

The first tangible results of this collaboration are expected next year when initial samples of these XFC cells will be delivered for rigorous testing. A key highlight of StoreDot's XFC technology is its capability to provide 160 kilometres of driving range with just 5 minutes of charging.

 

Dr Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot CEO "This is a highly significant agreement for both StoreDot and Volvo Cars. Our teams are now working together at pace, developing B-sample cells for Volvo Cars' next-generation fully electric architectures. There is a huge amount of work to do, optimising all aspects of the system to meet Volvo's exacting requirements. But we are confident that we will be delivering our fast-charging technology for real-world testing as early as next year with the goal to enable Volvo Cars customers to benefit from our game-changing XFC battery, which enables 100 miles of range in just five minutes."

 

Javier Varela, Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO of Volvo: "Volvo Cars is already a strategic investor in StoreDot, but this newly agreed collaboration takes our relationship a step further. We are delighted to be working together to develop advanced sample cells for our future EVs. There is a lot of work to be done but the opportunities to develop exciting new charging technologies together are huge. We can't wait to see the fruits of our work being tested in the real world."

 

Also Read: Volvo C40 Recharge Deliveries Commence In India

 

This news came when the Swedish automaker announced to end the production of its diesel engine and shift its entire car range toward electric by 2030 a few days ago. Their last diesel offering is expected to be rolled out in a couple of months. 

The latest launch in the Indian market was their C40 recharge electric SUV. This was the automaker's second electric vehicle in the Indian market, the price for which starts at Rs. 61.25 lakhs. The vehicle's WLTP range goes up to 530 km on a single charge. The company has some solid plans for the future as they plan to launch their latest iteration in the EV segment EM90, which is an MPV. The car is slated to launch on 12th November 2023. 

 

Written by: - Ronit Agarwal

# Volvo Cars# Volvo Electric Cars# Volvo Electric SUV# Store# StoreDot# Electric Cars# Cars# Family Car

