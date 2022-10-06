Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid In Demand; Accounts For 38 Per Cent Bookings

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is receiving a strong response from customers in India. The SUV, bookings for which opened in July this year racked up 53,000 bookings by mid-September with the number now increasing to 61,000 – about 8,000 more bookings in little under a month. The strong hybrid variants continue to rack up good demand from the range with the company saying 38 per cent of all bookings are for those variants.

The Grand Vitara is available in a total of six variants – four with Maruti’s 1.5-litre K Series mild-hybrid petrol unit and two with a Toyota-sourced strong hybrid set-up with an electric motor working in conjunction with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The Intelligent Hybrid (strong hybrid) is only available in the top two variants and is priced from Rs 17.99 lakh up to Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The strong hybrid powertrain option accounts for about 38 per cent of overall Grand Vitara bookings.

Deliveries of Maruti’s much-awaited compact SUV commenced late last month on the first day of Navratri (September 26). As per a reports, the carmaker sold 4,800 in the last five days of September of which 800 were the Intelligent Hybrid.

Maruti is reportedly eyeing growing its market share in the UV space following the launch of the Grand Vitara. The carmaker currently offers the second-gen Brezza and Grand Vitara in the UV market with plans to reach a share of market share of 50 per cent. The Grand Vitara goes up against models such as the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Tata harrier and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It’s also one of just two models in the segment to benefit from strong hybrid technology.