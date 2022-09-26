Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.45 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the highly anticipated Grand Vitara compact SUV in India, with prices starting from Rs. 10.45 lakh (Ex-Showroom). Sibling to the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder , the Grand Vitara is offered with two engines, both of them being 1.5-litre petrol units. But the two engines are completely different units, with one being a mild hybrid - or Smart Hybrid, as Maruti calls it - and the other being a strong hybrid (Intelligent Electric Hybrid). Additionally, the Grand Vitara is also available with Suzuki AllGrip Select All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) system, but it is only paired with the mild hybrid engine, & is available only with manual transmission. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered in 4 variants, and is available in monotone and dual-tone paint finishes. The prices for the Grand Vitara top out at Rs. 19.65 lakh (Ex-Showroom).

Drivetrain Monotone Dual-Tone Sigma Delta Zeta/Zeta+ Alpha/Alpha+ Zeta/Zeta+ Alpha/Alpha+ Smart Hybrid - MT Rs. 10,45,000 Rs. 11,90,000 Rs. 13,89,000 Rs. 15,39,000 - Rs. 15,55,000 Smart Hybrid - AT - Rs. 13,40,000 Rs. 15,39,000 Rs. 16,89,000 - Rs. 17,05,000 Smart Hybrid AWD - MT

(Suzuki AllGrip Select) - - - Rs. 16,89,000 - Rs. 17,05,000 Intelligent Electric

Hybrid - eCVT - - Rs. 17,99,000 Rs. 19,49,000 Rs. 18,15,000 Rs. 19,65,000

Note: Zeta & Alpha variants are offered with mild hybrid, and Zeta+ & Alpha+ are offered with strong hybrid powertrain.

Announcing the prices of the Grand Vitara, Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, “Designed to rule every road, the Grand Vitara has received an overwhelming response from customers with over 57,000 bookings and it has been widely appreciated by critics as well." “The Grand Vitara paves the way toward a cleaner, greener, sustainable and carbon-neutral world. To ensure that we can do this, the Grand Vitara has been launched at a very competitive starting price of Rs. 10.45 lakh.” "We are confident that it will set a new benchmark for SUV enthusiasts in the country and reinforce the ‘Joy of Mobility’ for our customers,” he added.

The silhouette of the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is identical to the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, but they have cosmetic differences.

In terms of looks, the silhouette of the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is identical to the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, while it receives subtle cosmetic updates in its styling. Maruti Suzuki India has given its own unique touches to the front end of the car differentiating it from the Hyryder. There is a new grille at the front with a single slat and chrome inserts while the split headlamp design would give it an aggressive stance. The dual-tone colour scheme with a black roof will be on offer on higher variants while the alloy wheels would also sport a dual-tone treatment. At the rear, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara sports wraparound LED taillights, & a two-piece LED light bar.

The Grand Vitara sports a wrap around LED taillamp.

On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets a dual-tone theme with soft-touch materials across the dashboard and door pads. The 9.0-inch smartplay studio touchscreen infotainment system is sourced from the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the car also gets more creature comforts like a Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Head-Up Display (HUD), a 360-degree camera, fully digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, and drive modes among others. The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will also feature a panoramic sunroof, auto climate control and ventilated seats among others.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets a dual-tone theme with soft-touch materials across the dashboard and door pads.

As already mentioned, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets two petrol engine options under its hood, coupled to either a mild-hybrid system or a strong-hybrid option. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 1.5-litre Intelligent Electric Hybrid variant is also India's most fuel efficient SUV, delivering 27.97 kmpl. The powertrain belts out a combined output of 114 bhp at 5,500 rpm and and 122 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 - 4,800 rpm. This engine is only available mated to an eCVT gearbox.

The Suzuki AllGrip Select all-wheel-drive (AWD) system is only available paired to the mild-hybrid engine & a manual gearbox.