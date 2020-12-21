New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Studds Cub D4 Decor Helmet Launched In India

Studds launches the new Cub D4 Decor helmet in India, priced at Rs. 1,175. The Cub D4 Decor is a half-face helmet and is available in six colours.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Studds Cub D4 Decor helmet is priced at Rs. 1,175 expand View Photos
The Studds Cub D4 Decor helmet is priced at Rs. 1,175

Highlights

  • The Studds Cub D4 Decor helmet is priced at Rs. 1,175
  • It is a half-face helmet and it gets a ratchet retention system
  • It is already available in Studds showrooms across India

Studds, world's largest helmet manufacturer by volumes is on a helmet launching spree of sorts. The company launched the new Cub D4 Decor helmets in India which are priced at ₹ 1,175. The Cub D4 Decor is a half-face helmet and it is available in six colours which are Pink, Red, Matt Blue, Matt Red, Matt Gun Grey and Matt Neon Yellow. The helmet is finished in UV resistant paint, which protects colour from fading, apart from providing long lasting and rich finish. The helmet is unisex and it comes in three sizes - medium, large and extra-large.

Also Read: Studds Launches Thunder D6 Decor Helmets In India

7593roqc

(The Studds Cub D4 Decor helmet is available in three sizes and six colours)

The Studds Cub D4 Decor gets regulated density EPS which is said to provide good all-round head protection and a quick release chin strap offering ease of operation for the rider during an impact. The helmets inner liner is hypoallergenic and is removable as well. The helmet has a ratchet retention system.

Newsbeep

Also Read: Studds Plans To Acquire 40 Per Cent Helmet Market Share In Three Years

0 Comments

Just about a week ago, Studds launched the Thunder D6 Decor helmet in India. Priced at ₹ 1,795, the Thunder D6 Decor is a full-face helmet which is aerodynamically designed and gets a mirror-finish visor along with a higher impact outer shell and UV resistant paint. There is a ventilation system as well, with top vents and hot air exhausts at the back of the helmet. The visor has a quick release mechanism as well along with chin straps.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
Tesla's Rise Made 2020 The Year The U.S. Auto Industry Went Electric
Tesla's Rise Made 2020 The Year The U.S. Auto Industry Went Electric
INRC 2020: Gaurav Gill Wins Round 2, Rally Of Arunachal
INRC 2020: Gaurav Gill Wins Round 2, Rally Of Arunachal
Mahindra To Hike Prices Of Tractors From January 1 2021
Mahindra To Hike Prices Of Tractors From January 1 2021
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
Maruti Suzuki Assembles 50 Units Of The Jimny In India For Export Market: Report
Maruti Suzuki Assembles 50 Units Of The Jimny In India For Export Market: Report
F1: Lewis Hamilton Cheered Up Sebastian Vettel After He Was Dropped From Ferrari 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Cheered Up Sebastian Vettel After He Was Dropped From Ferrari 
2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Undergoing Cold Weather Testing In Manali
2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Undergoing Cold Weather Testing In Manali
Tesla Will Release Full Self Driving Car Subscription Service In 2021
Tesla Will Release Full Self Driving Car Subscription Service In 2021
BMW India To Hike BMW & MINI Car Prices From January 4, 2021
BMW India To Hike BMW & MINI Car Prices From January 4, 2021
Royal Enfield 650 Twins Likely To Get Optional Alloy Wheels Next Year Onwards
Royal Enfield 650 Twins Likely To Get Optional Alloy Wheels Next Year Onwards
Studds Cub D4 Decor Helmet Launched In India
Studds Cub D4 Decor Helmet Launched In India
Tesla's Rise Made 2020 The Year The U.S. Auto Industry Went Electric
Tesla's Rise Made 2020 The Year The U.S. Auto Industry Went Electric
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models
Hero MotoCorp Offers Exchange Benefits On Select Models
Mahindra To Hike Prices Of Tractors From January 1 2021
Mahindra To Hike Prices Of Tractors From January 1 2021
INRC 2020: Gaurav Gill Wins Round 2, Rally Of Arunachal
INRC 2020: Gaurav Gill Wins Round 2, Rally Of Arunachal
VW ID.3 & ID.4 Get Augmented Reality Head-Up Display
VW ID.3 & ID.4 Get Augmented Reality Head-Up Display
Toyota Moves Closer to Production with Next Generation Fuel Cell Electric Technology For Trucks
Toyota Moves Closer to Production with Next Generation Fuel Cell Electric Technology For Trucks
Jerome Stoll To Step Down As President Of Renault Sport Racing
Jerome Stoll To Step Down As President Of Renault Sport Racing
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos

New Car Models

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Venue

SUV, 17.5 - 23.7 Kmpl
Hyundai Venue
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,012 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India Sans Camouflage
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
Aprilia SXR 160 First Ride Review: Maxi-mum Potential
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report
HSRP & Colour-Coded Fuel Stickers Demand Waiting Period Till March 2021: Report
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
Exclusive: Jawa To Hike Prices Across Range From January 2021
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities