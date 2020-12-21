Studds Cub D4 Decor Helmet Launched In India

Studds, world's largest helmet manufacturer by volumes is on a helmet launching spree of sorts. The company launched the new Cub D4 Decor helmets in India which are priced at ₹ 1,175. The Cub D4 Decor is a half-face helmet and it is available in six colours which are Pink, Red, Matt Blue, Matt Red, Matt Gun Grey and Matt Neon Yellow. The helmet is finished in UV resistant paint, which protects colour from fading, apart from providing long lasting and rich finish. The helmet is unisex and it comes in three sizes - medium, large and extra-large.

(The Studds Cub D4 Decor helmet is available in three sizes and six colours)

The Studds Cub D4 Decor gets regulated density EPS which is said to provide good all-round head protection and a quick release chin strap offering ease of operation for the rider during an impact. The helmets inner liner is hypoallergenic and is removable as well. The helmet has a ratchet retention system.

Just about a week ago, Studds launched the Thunder D6 Decor helmet in India. Priced at ₹ 1,795, the Thunder D6 Decor is a full-face helmet which is aerodynamically designed and gets a mirror-finish visor along with a higher impact outer shell and UV resistant paint. There is a ventilation system as well, with top vents and hot air exhausts at the back of the helmet. The visor has a quick release mechanism as well along with chin straps.

