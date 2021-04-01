Studds Urban Super D1 Decor Helmet Launched In India

Studds is the biggest helmet manufacturer in the world in terms of volume. The company has been on a helmet launching spree over the past few months and the latest launch from the company is the Urban Super D1 Decor helmet. It is a half-faced helmet and is priced at ₹ 1,220. It gets UV resistant paint, regulated density EPS, a hypoallergenic liner, quick-release chin-strap and exhaust ports as well, offering ventilation for the riders. The outer shell is injected with special engineering thermoplastic which is high impact grade and offers extra protection.

(The new helmet model is now available at all Studds outlets across India)

Studds says that the helmet is suitable for all riders and comes in five sizes which are - extra small (540mm), small (560 mm), medium (570 mm), large (580 mm) and extra-large (600 mm). The helmet is available in two finish options - Gloss and Matte finish, with nine colour decal options - White N2, Red N6, Gun Grey N6, Matt Black N2, Matt Black N5, Matt Red N6, Matt Gun Grey N6, Matt Blue N6 and Matt Pink N6. The UV resistant paint protects the helmet colour from fading which results in the colour lasting long and maintaining the rich finish.

The inner padding is made using high quality fabric and the hypoallergenic liner which makes it comfortable for the rider to wear for longer durations and prevents the rider from catching any allergies.

