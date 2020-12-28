Studds Launches Thunder D7 Decor Helmet In India; Priced At Rs. 1,795

Studds has launched yet another helmet in the Indian market, the new Thunder D7 Decor. It is priced at ₹ 1,795 and it is now available at Studds outlets across the country. The Thunder D7 Decor is full-face helmet and it gets an aerodynamic design along with UV resistant paint, regulated density EPS, dynamic ventilation and a hypoallergenic and replaceable liner. The outer shell of the helmet is injected with special high impact thermoplastic for better protection. The inner liner is replaceable as well.

(The new helmet model is now available at all Studds outlets across India)

The helmet is available in 7 colour options which are Red, Neon Yellow, Matt Blue, Matt Turquoise, Matt Red, Matt Neon Yellow and Matt Neon Green. Studds says that the UV resistant paint protects helmet colour from fading with long lasting and rich finish. It is suitable for all riders and comes in three basic sizes - Medium, Large and extra-large. The focused dynamic ventilation system helps in the dissipation of heat, ensuring free flow of air through the helmet.

The inclusion of comfortable inner padding of high quality fabric in the helmet increases comfort for the rider and the hypoallergenic liner prevents rider against allergies or illnesses arising from constant interaction with moist helmet liners. This is the third helmet model that Studds has launched in India this month after the Thunder D6 Decor and the Cub D4 Decor helmets. These helmets are priced at ₹ 1,795 and ₹ 1,175 respectively.

