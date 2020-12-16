New Cars and Bikes in India
Studds Launches New Thunder D6 Decor Helmet In India

Studds launched a new helmet in India called the Thunder D6 Decor. The new helmet is available in eight colour options and is priced at Rs. 1,795.

Kingshuk Dutta
Highlights

Studds, the world's largest helmet manufacturer by volumes has launched a new helmet in India called the Thunder D6 Decor. It is priced at ₹ 1,795. The Thunder D6 Decor is a full-face helmet which is aerodynamically designed and gets a mirror-finish visor along with a higher impact outer shell and UV resistant paint. There is a ventilation system as well, with top vents and hot air exhausts at the back of the helmet. The visor has a quick release mechanism as well along with chin straps. The inner liner is hypoallergenic and the helmet gets an EPS with regulated density as well.

(The new Studds Thunder D6 Decor helmet is now available at dealerships across India)

The Thunder D6 Decor helmet is available in eight colour options with a base of matte black - Orange, Yellow, Red, Blue and a base of black - Orange, White, Yellow and Red. The company says that the UV resistant paint protects helmet colour from fading soon and the finish continues to be long-lasting and rich. The helmet is available in three sizes which are medium, large and extra-large.

The company's last helmet launch was the Urban Super. It is an open-face helmet and it is priced at ₹ 1,050. The helmet is offered in two basic sizes - large and extra-large. The helmet is available in eight different color options which are - white with black strip, matt black with black strip, gun grey matt with black strip, gun grey with black strip, cherry red with black strip, black with black strip, flame blue with black strip and matt blue with black strip. The retention system used on the helmet is a ratchet system.

