Studds Launches Ninja Elite Super D5 Decor Helmet In India

Studds, one of India's biggest two-wheeler helmet manufacturers, recently launched the new Ninja Elite Super D5 Decor helmet in India. It is priced at ₹ 1,595. The Ninja Elite Super D5 Decor is a flip up-full face helmet with features like aerodynamic design, UV resistant paint, regulated density EPS, hypoallergenic liner, quick release chin strap with chin air vents and air exhausts feature for superior riding comfort. The outer shell is injected with special high impact grade of engineering thermoplastic for extra protection.

(The Ninja Elite Super D5 Decor helmet is offered in two finish options)

Studds says that the aerodynamic shape of the helmet helps reduce the drag when the vehicle is in motion and the quick release feature of the chin strap provides convenience and ease of operation to the rider. The helmet is available in two different finish options - Gloss and Matte finish, with 10 different colour decal options - Black N2, Black N3, Black N5, Black N10, Matt Black N1, Matt Black N2, Matt Black N3, Matt Black N5, Matt Black N6 and Matt Black N10. It is suitable for all riders and comes in five sizes which are - extra small (540mm), small (560 mm), medium (570 mm), large (580mm) and extra-large (600 mm).

The company says that the inclusion of comfortable inner padding of high quality fabric in the helmet increases the comfort for the rider. In fact, because of prolonged riding, the hypoallergenic liner helps rider to stay safe against allergies or illnesses arising from constant contact with moist helmet liners.

