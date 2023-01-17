Taliban Unveils Mada 9, Afghanistan’s First Indigenously Built Supercar

Taliban! It is the Pashto word for ‘students’ or ‘disciples’. World over, it is said to be one of the deadliest terrorist organisations. And Afghanistan is largely considered to be a troubled, failed state. But, the Taliban, which is in a position of power in the country, recently unveiled an indigenously-built supercar, based on a 2000 Toyota Corolla. And by God, it looks unbelievable. Yes, 30 engineers toiled for 5 years on the design and development for Mada 9.

Reports on the internet suggest that the Mada 9 was manufactured by Entop, a Kabul-based car design studio and the Afghanistan Technical Vocational Institute. This is just a prototype and it takes the engine from a 2000 Toyota Corolla. The engineers who built the car also said that they may offer an electric powertrain on the Mada 9 in the future. The exact specifications are not out yet, Taliban says that the Mada 9 will be sold in overseas markets as well.

موتر ساخت افغانستان pic.twitter.com/duPsGhI3AH — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) January 15, 2023

The design, while old-school, is striking! The car resembles an old supercar from late ‘80s or the early ‘90s. It has a low-slung design, with a sharp front-end and sleek LED daytime running lights. The silhouette of the car is low and fast, giving it a bold, mean look and the multi-spoke alloy wheels look good too. There are a lot of creases on the car and sure, the design looks busy, but by no means, is it tacky! The overall design of the car is complemented by the sleek LED taillights at the rear and that fully blacked out colour looks really dark and edgy!

Zahibullah Mujahid, the spokesperson of the Taliban posted a video of the car doing donuts in the snow, with the car emitting a throaty and likeable exhaust note.

Photo Courtesy: Entop/YouTube