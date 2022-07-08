  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Motors' Global Wholesales Grew 48 Per Cent In Q1 FY2023

Tata Motors' Global Wholesales Grew 48 Per Cent In Q1 FY2023

In the quarter that ended on June 30, 2022, Tata Motors' global wholesales in Q1 FY23, including Jaguar Land Rover, stood at 3,16,443 units, registering a significant 48 per cent growth as compared to what the company sold during the April-June period in 2021.
authorBy Pratik Rakshit
2 mins read
08-Jul-22 04:34 PM IST
Tata Motors' Global Wholesales Grew 48 Per Cent In Q1 FY2023 banner
Highlights
  • Tata Motors' global wholesales in Q1 FY23 stood at 3,16,443 units.
  • Global wholesales of all CVs, and Daewoo range stood at 1,03,529 units.
  • The global wholesales of all PVs were recorded at 2,12,914 units.

Tata Motors released the group's global wholesales numbers for the first quarter of Financial Year 2022-23. In the quarter that ended on June 30, 2022, Tata Motors' global wholesales in Q1 FY23, including Jaguar Land Rover, stood at 3,16,443 units, registering a significant 48 per cent growth as compared to what the company sold during the April-June period in 2021. The global wholesales of all commercial vehicles and the Tata Daewoo range in Q1 stood at 1,03,529 units, registering a hike of 97 per cent in the same period last year.

q4kcvhto

Tata Motors' global wholesales in Q1 FY23, including Jaguar Land Rover, stood at 3,16,443 units.

Also Read: Tata Motors' Global Wholesales Grew 2 Per Cent In Q4 FY2022

The global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q1 FY23 were recorded at 2,12,914 units, higher by 32 per cent, as against the same period last year. The global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 82,587 vehicles in Q1 FY23. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 14,596 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 67,991 vehicles.

On the domestic front, Tata Motors continued to see a growth in sales recording a new high in monthly passenger vehicle sales with 45,197 units sold in June 2022. Sales grew 87 per cent year on year in the month with month-on-month sales too up by 4 per cent month-on-month growth in June 2022 with an additional 1,857 units sold in the month.

rslki0cg

Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 14,596 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 67,991 vehicles.

Also Read: Auto Sales June 2022: Tata Motors Records Highest Ever PV Sales

Coming to the first quarter of the new financial year, Tata recorded a 102 per cent growth in passenger vehicle sales year-on-year with numbers also up 6 per cent over the last quarter. With 1,30,125 units retailed in the first quarter, the was also the company's best performance in a quarter in the passenger vehicle space.

Related Articles
Tata Tiago EV Bookings To Open On October 10; Deliveries To Begin In January 2023
Tata Tiago EV Bookings To Open On October 10; Deliveries To Begin In January 2023
1 day ago
Future Tata Electric SUVs Could Get Four-Wheel Drive
Future Tata Electric SUVs Could Get Four-Wheel Drive
5 days ago
Auto Sales September 2022: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Sales Up 85 Per Cent
Auto Sales September 2022: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Sales Up 85 Per Cent
7 days ago
Tata Motors Launches $10,000 Electric Car In India To Further Its Lead
Tata Motors Launches $10,000 Electric Car In India To Further Its Lead
9 days ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Tata Cars

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

This festive season, which car would you love to drive home?