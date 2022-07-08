Tata Motors' Global Wholesales Grew 48 Per Cent In Q1 FY2023

Tata Motors released the group's global wholesales numbers for the first quarter of Financial Year 2022-23. In the quarter that ended on June 30, 2022, Tata Motors' global wholesales in Q1 FY23, including Jaguar Land Rover, stood at 3,16,443 units, registering a significant 48 per cent growth as compared to what the company sold during the April-June period in 2021. The global wholesales of all commercial vehicles and the Tata Daewoo range in Q1 stood at 1,03,529 units, registering a hike of 97 per cent in the same period last year.

The global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q1 FY23 were recorded at 2,12,914 units, higher by 32 per cent, as against the same period last year. The global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 82,587 vehicles in Q1 FY23. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 14,596 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 67,991 vehicles.

On the domestic front, Tata Motors continued to see a growth in sales recording a new high in monthly passenger vehicle sales with 45,197 units sold in June 2022. Sales grew 87 per cent year on year in the month with month-on-month sales too up by 4 per cent month-on-month growth in June 2022 with an additional 1,857 units sold in the month.

Coming to the first quarter of the new financial year, Tata recorded a 102 per cent growth in passenger vehicle sales year-on-year with numbers also up 6 per cent over the last quarter. With 1,30,125 units retailed in the first quarter, the was also the company's best performance in a quarter in the passenger vehicle space.