Tata Motors Group's Global Wholesales Grow By 8% In Q4 FY2023

The Tata Motors Group's global wholesales in Q4 FY23, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 3,61,361 units, up 8 per cent, as compared to Q4 FY22.

Tata Motors commercial vehicles have done well with an increase that we posted recently. The group has recently begun operations in Thailand which should help the CV business to move forward. Global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and the Tata Daewoo range in Q4 FY23 were at 1,18,321 units, lower by 3%, over Q4 FY22.

Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles (including EVs) in Q4 FY23 were at 1,35,654 units, a 10 per cent increase as compared to Q4 FY22. Also, the automaker sold 44,225 passenger vehicles in March 2023 as opposed to 42,466 in the same period last year. Tata launched the Tiago EV in the last quarter which has over 20,000 orders and 10,000 of them are delivered. Bookings continue to come in swiftly says the company. Punch and Nexon drive Tata PV sales in the domestic market as they are well-appreciated products with many options for customers to choose from at different price points.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 1,07,386 vehicles for Q4 FY23 including CJLR (JLR and Chery Automobiles JV) volumes of 12,737 units. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 15,499 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 91,887 vehicles. The global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 89,148 vehicles in Q4 FY22. This translates to a 1.2 per cent increase over FY2022.

Land Rover's latest launch of its flagship Range Rover has surpassed order expectations according to the company and the entire range is booked for a year. The SUV range is doing well including the Velar and the Discovery series. Jaguar on the other hand is struggling to update its portfolio or find homes. The manufacturer is set to make the entire saloon portfolio electric which will only happen in 2025. The competition is all-ready with an entire range. JLR does believe in the electric phase and plans to be mostly electric in the future.