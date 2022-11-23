Tata Tiago EV Bookings Cross 20,000 In One Month

Tata Motors has revealed that its most affordable EV in the market, the new Tiago EV, has received over 20,000 bookings in its first month. Tata launched its all-electric hatchback in India on September 30 with bookings opening on October 10, 2022 at an introductory starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 10,000 customers. The company proceeded to announce that it had received the first 10,000 bookings within a day of the launch while subsequently extending the special pricing for the next batch of 10,000 bookings.

The new booking numbers were shared in a comment by Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

Deliveries for the Tiago EV are yet to commence with Tata saying customers will start receiving the cars from January 2023.

Tata has come to firmly establish itself as the best-selling brand in the electric vehicle market in India. Since the roll-out of the Nexon EV in early 2020, the company has gone on to establish itself firmly in the budget EV market with product updates and the launches of the Nexon EV Max, Tigor EV facelift and the more recent Tiago EV.

Tata says that it currently holds an estimated 89 per cent market share (year-to-date) in the EV passenger vehicle segment. The company earlier this month rolled out its 50,000th EV in the Indian market with the company also exporting some models to markets such as Nepal.

The company also plans to have an expansive EV line-up in the coming years.