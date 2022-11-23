Updated Tata Tigor EV Launched With More Range And Features; Prices Begin At Rs. 12.49 Lakh

Tata Motors has launched the updated Tigor EV (stylised as Tigor.ev) sedan in India, priced at Rs. 12.49 lakh to Rs. 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom, India). In addition to more tech and creature comforts, the electric subcompact sedan now also comes with an extended range of 315 km (ARAI certified). Tata Motors is also offering the updated Tigor EV with a bunch of new features like - Leatherette upholstery, Leather-wrapped steering wheel, Rain Sensing wipers, Auto Headlamps and Cruise Control. Visually the car looks a lot similar to the previous models, however, the EV does come with a new Magnetic Red colour option.

Tigor EV Price (ex-showroom India) XE Rs. 12.49 lakh XT Rs. 12.99 lakh XZ+ Rs. 13.49 lakh XZ+ LUX Rs. 13.75 lakh

Launching the new Tigor EV Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said, “In line with our New Forever philosophy, it is now time to upgrade the Tigor.ev with more tech and premium features. Our deep insights on the customer driving pattern received from the 600 million kilometres covered on Indian roads have helped us understand and deliver better efficiency and range. We are happy to present to you the new Tigor.ev with an extended range of 315km (ARAI certified) – More Tech, More Luxe, More.ev.”

Also Read: 2021 Tata Tigor EV Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP's First Electric Vehicle Crash Test

Tata Motors has also updated the list of tech features on offer. The refreshed Tigor EV now comes with smart enhancements like - multi-mode regen, connected car technology - Zconnect, smartwatch connectivity, iTPMS and Tyre Puncture Repair Kit, and these will be offered as standard across the range.

As for existing Tigor EV owners, Tata Motors is also offering a free-of-cost feature update pack through a software update. So, customers can get their vehicles upgraded with Multi-Mode Regeneration, iTPMS and Tyre Puncture Repair Kit. Additionally, the existing XZ+ and XZ+ DT customers can also get a Smartwatch connectivity upgrade. This service can be availed by visiting any Tata Motors’ authorised service centre starting December 20, 2022.

Also Read: carandbike Awards 2022: Viewers' Choice EV of the Year - Tata Tigor EV

The Tata Tigor EV continues to come with a 26 kWh liquid-cooled, high energy density battery pack and an IP67-rated battery pack, paired with a Permanent Magnet Synchronous electric motor. The motor offers a power output of 55 kW or 74 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque.

Tata Motors currently is the largest manufacturer and seller of passenger electric cars in India. The Nexon EV has been the best-selling electric car in the country, and a few months ago, the company has expanded the line-up with the addition of the Tiago EV, which is right now the most affordable EV in India. Talking about the growth the company has seen in the EV space, Shailesh Chandra said, “The EV industry is witnessing tremendous growth and is gaining popularity in the Indian market. With 50,000 Tata EVs on road and an 89 per cent market share (YTD), we at Tata Motors are solely driving this shift with our extensive portfolio. The recently introduced Tiago.ev – a product launched to democratize the EV market, received a tremendous response and we are elated to announce that it has garnered over 20,000 bookings in just a month since its launch.”