Tata Motors Rolls Out Its 50,000th Electric Vehicle

Tata Motors has announced achieving a new production milestone with the roll out of its 50,000th electric vehicle in India. The milestone EV, which was a Tata Nexon EV Max, rolled out from the assembly line, at the company manufacturing plant in Pune, Maharashtra. Right now, Tata Motors is the largest manufacturer and seller of electric passenger cars in India. Currently, the company sells the Nexon EV range, the Tiago EV and Tigor EV to private car buyers, along with the Xpress-T EV for fleet customers.

The company says that a favourable policy environment, positive word of mouth from existing customers, practical product options, better ride and handling and attractive cost of ownership have helped the Company achieve this feat ahead of its target.

The 50,000th electric vehicle to be rolled out of Tata's Pune plant was the Nexon EV Max.

Commenting on this achievement, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said, “Celebrating 50,000th EVs in India is a strong testament to how our portfolio is resonating with people across the country. EVs are offering a practical solution to problems of rising fuel prices and worsening pollution. Customers are now ready to welcome EVs and we are thrilled to witness the transition from early adopters to now EVs becoming a mainstream choice for Indian customers.”

Tata Motors has had a major hand in democratising electric cars in India. The Nexon EV has continuously been the largest-selling electric vehicle in India, and the Tigor EV and the Tiago EV are enabling further expansion of the company’s EV volumes. In fact, in the current fiscal year, between April and August 2022, Tata Motors has sold 17,150 EVs in India, doing an average of 3000-4000 units a month.

Tata Motors is focusing on a three-phased architecture approach for EVs and plans to launch 10 EVs in 5 years.

All products are powered by the high-voltage Ziptron architecture, and all three of them offer an ARAI-claimed range of over 300 km. Furthermore, with an aim to make EVs easily accessible, Tata Motors has entered 80 new cities, expanding its network to more than 165 cities, helping consumers to adopt EVs as their mode of personal mobility. Going forward, Tata Motors is focusing on a three-phased architecture approach for EVs and plans to launch 10 EVs in 5 years.