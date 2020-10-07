New Cars and Bikes in India
Tesla Thwarted A Sabotage Attempt At Its Fremont Factory 

The report revealed that the employee attempted to cover up his tracks by destroying a computer and passing the blame on a co-worker.

Tesla employee caught in a sabotage attempt at the company's Fremont factory

  • Tesla thwarted a sabotage attempt at its Fremont facility
  • The employee was caught and was fired immediately
  • This comes after the FBI prevented a $1 million hack at the gigafactory
The world's most valuable automaker, Tesla, is no stranger to controversy. It seems like it is embattled in something or the other every day. This time around Bloomberg is reporting that the company caught an employee engaging in a malicious sabotage at its main Fremont factory. "Two weeks ago, our IT and InfoSec teams determined than [sic] an employee had maliciously sabotaged a part of the factory. Their quick actions prevented further damage and production was running smoothly again a few hours later," said Al Prescott, Tesla's VP for legal and general counsel in an internal mail sent to employees which was first reported by Bloomberg. 

cflv0tro

Tesla's factories are prone to outside interference perhaps due to corporate espionage 

The report revealed that the employee attempted to cover up his tracks by destroying a computer and passing the blame on a co-worker - though eventually when presented with irrefutable evidence, the person in question confessed after which the employment was terminated. 

""We place tremendous trust in our employees and value everyone's contribution. However, whatever the personal motivations of the attacker were, these are crimes, violations of our code of conduct, and are unfair to other employees," Prescott added in an internal mail. 

This news comes after the FBI prevented a $1 million ransomware attack at the Gigafactory in Nevada. In that case, Tesla's employees were critical in fending off the attack. 

tesla model s

The Model S has been developed at the Fremont facility 
Photo Credit: autoevolution

