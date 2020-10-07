Tesla Thwarted A Sabotage Attempt At Its Fremont Factory 

The world's most valuable automaker, Tesla, is no stranger to controversy. It seems like it is embattled in something or the other every day. This time around Bloomberg is reporting that the company caught an employee engaging in a malicious sabotage at its main Fremont factory. "Two weeks ago, our IT and InfoSec teams determined than [sic] an employee had maliciously sabotaged a part of the factory. Their quick actions prevented further damage and production was running smoothly again a few hours later," said Al Prescott, Tesla's VP for legal and general counsel in an internal mail sent to employees which was first reported by Bloomberg.

Tesla's factories are prone to outside interference perhaps due to corporate espionage

The report revealed that the employee attempted to cover up his tracks by destroying a computer and passing the blame on a co-worker - though eventually when presented with irrefutable evidence, the person in question confessed after which the employment was terminated.

""We place tremendous trust in our employees and value everyone's contribution. However, whatever the personal motivations of the attacker were, these are crimes, violations of our code of conduct, and are unfair to other employees," Prescott added in an internal mail.

This news comes after the FBI prevented a $1 million ransomware attack at the Gigafactory in Nevada. In that case, Tesla's employees were critical in fending off the attack.

The Model S has been developed at the Fremont facility

Photo Credit: autoevolution

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.