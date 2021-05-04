'The Fuel Delivery' Begins Operations In Mumbai Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

'The Fuel Delivery' began operations today in Mumbai to provide door-to-door fuel supply to the city amidst the ongoing COVID crisis. The app based fuel delivery service provider is specifically catering sectors like real estate, hospitals, corporate office parks, schools and institutions, banks, shopping malls, warehouses, and the agricultural sector that have big demand of fuel on regular basis. The company says that given the pandemic running through the second wave, it will be a win-win offer for the consumers as they can maintain social distancing norms through contactless delivery by avoiding long queues at fuel filling stations.

Recently, the company also announced signing of an 'All India Business Agreement' with state owned oil major, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). The service level agreement allows 'The Fuel Delivery' to offer doorstep delivery of diesel anywhere in India. Now how this whole system works is when customer places an order through the mobile or web app, the fuel is delivered with customer details like name, mobile number, quantity, address and time of delivery. All the company's bowsers that are compliant to the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) standards will bring it to the set destination.

It plans expanding its operations to other Key markets withing 12 to 18 months.

Commenting at the launch event, Rakshit Mathur, Founder and CEO- The Fuel Delivery said, "Since we are starting now in a very crucial phase, we have orders worth more than 100 thousand litres per month and per bowser in places like Mumbai and Delhi. We have a set of customers and MOU in place, when we do the consolidated number what we get to see is with these three browsers on road today we are able to deliver approximately 300 thousand litres in a month in Mumbai."

Moreover, all the delivery vehicles are enabled with IoT solution that enables monitoring and tracking in real time while managing logistics better by reducing order fulfilment time. The door-to-door delivery of fuel service is close to 60,000- 70,000 litres per month per bowser. The Fuel Delivery has recently announced its entry into Delhi market and now has expansion plans in a phased manner to enter other key markets like Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata in next 12 to 18 months.

