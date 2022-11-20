Brazil Road Blockades Disrupting Fuel Distribution Nationwide - Report

  • Home
Protests blocking Brazilian roads in several states are disrupting fuel distribution nationwide.
authorBy Reuters
20-Nov-22 03:56 PM IST
Protests blocking Brazilian roads in several states are disrupting fuel distribution nationwide, the Brazilian Institute of Oil and Gas (IBP) told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

The situation was described as critical, according to the energy lobby, which cited a high risk of fuel shortages in Santa Catarina and Parana states and potential disruptions in Sao Paulo, Brazil's richest state. 

