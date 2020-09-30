New Cars and Bikes in India
The Top 5 CNG Cars To Buy In 2020

Maruti Suzuki India and Hyundai are the only manufacturers that are currently offering company-fitted CNG cars in India, and here's a list of the top 5 cars you can buy today.

Updated:
From entry-level hatchback to MPV, here are top 5 cars that get company-fitted CNG kits

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki offers the widest range of CNG cars in India
  • Hyundai India too offers CNG versions of Grand i10 Nios and Aura
  • The Ertiga is the only MPV that gets a company-fitted CNG kit in India

Despite the government and manufacturers' shifting their focus towards electric cars, the fact remains that we are still far from achieving complete electrification. While the country has shifted to the more stringent BS6 emission norms, the older BS4 vehicles already on the road will still remain there and the carbon emission caused by these cars is ever increasing. Today the most affordable way of owning a vehicle that reduces your carbon footprint is to own a CNG car. While the most common way is to retrofit an existing petrol car with an aftermarket CNG kit, we do get company-fitted CNG models as well and here's a list of the top 5 CNG cars in India right now.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is offered in four CNG variants - LXI, LXI (O), VXI and VXI (O)

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is the smallest vehicle in the carmaker's line-up that is built on the company's Heartect platform. The SUV-inspired hatchback is offered in four CNG variants - LXI, LXI (O), VXI and VXI (O) and they are priced between ₹ 4.84 lakh and ₹ 5.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The car is powered by the tried and tested 1.0-litre K-Series petrol engine that is tuned to offer 58 bhp in CNG more and 67 bhp in petrol mode, while torque output stands at 78 Nm and 90 Nm, respectively. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, and it comes with a 55-litre CNG tank and a fuel efficiency of 31.2 km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

v3v1sqc8

Maruti Suzuki offers its S-CNG technology in two variants of the Wagon R - LXI and LXI (O)

Like the S-Presso, the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is also built on the carmaker's Heartect platform. Maruti Suzuki offers its S-CNG technology in two variants of the Wagon R - LXI and LXI (O), both share their features with the regular LXI and LXI (O) trims, and they are priced at ₹ 5.25 lakh and ₹ 5.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively. The Wagon R gets the same 1.0-litre K-Series petrol engine as the S-Presso, churning out the same 58 bhp and 78 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, and it comes with a 60-litre CNG tank, offering a fuel efficiency of 32.52 km/kg.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

dpgla8qc

The CNG option for the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is offered with the Magna and the Sportz variants of the car

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is one of the best-selling cars in the compact hatch segment, and yes it too comes with a company fitted CNG tank as an option. The CNG option is offered with both the Magna and the Sportz variants of the car, which are priced at ₹ 6.64 lakh and ₹ 7.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. The CNG versions of the Grand i10 Nios share all the features with their respective petrol- or diesel-powered variants. Powering the car is the same 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine that makes 68 bhp and 95 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The car comes with a 60-litre CNG tank capacity and a fuel efficiency of 20.7 km/kg.

Hyundai Aura

ft5nsct8

The Hyundai Aura CNG sedan is only offered in one variant, which is the mid-spec S trim

The Hyundai Aura, which is essentially the latest generation Xcent subcompact sedan, is a popular option in its segment. Unlike the Grand i10 Nios, the Aura sedan is only offered in one variant, which is the mid-spec S trim, and it's priced in India at ₹ 7.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Petrol/CNG-powered Hyundai Aura gets the same 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine that makes 68 bhp and 95 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The car comes with a 60-litre CNG tank capacity and a fuel efficiency of 28 km/kg

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

9lh5hnn8

The CNG option is only offered with only one variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, which is the mid-spec VXI trim

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is currently the only MPV in the country to come with a company fitted CNG tank. Like the other two Maruti Suzuki India cars in this list, the Ertiga too is built on the company Heartect platform, and CNG option is only offered in one variant, which is the mid-spec VXI trim. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG is priced at ₹ 8.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Ertiga CNG is powered by the carmaker's powerful 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine that makes 91 bhp and 122 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The Ertiga too comes with a 60-litre CNG tank and a fuel efficiency of 26.08 km/kg.

