The Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition Launched In India

The Dark Knight Edition adds a new black and gold colourway to the R15 line-up
authorBy Carandbike Team
1 mins read
23-May-23 01:20 PM IST
Highlights
  • New variant priced at Rs 1.82 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Adds new black and gold colour scheme to line-up
  • R15 V4.0 now available in four colour schemes

Yamaha has added a new colourway to the R15 V4 with the new Dark Knight Edition. Priced at Rs 1.82 lakh (ex-showroom), the new variant packs in the same features and specifications as the standard R15 V4.0 with the only difference being the colour. The Dark Knight Edition is finished in matte black with gold accents in areas such as the wheels, badging and parts of the fairing.
 

Mechanically, the Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight edition retains the same specifications as the standard R15. It is powered by a 155cc, single-cylinder engine generating 17.7 bhp and 14.2 NM of torque paired with a six-speed gearbox. Notable features like dual-channel ABS and LED lighting for the headlamp and tail lamp are retained.
 

The suspension set-up too is unchanged with the Dark Knight edition featuring an upside-down front fork and a mono-shock at the rear. The braking system consists of a 282 mm front rotor and a 220 mm rear disc, providing efficient stopping power.

 

Regarding pricing, the Dark Knight edition falls in the mid-range among the available colour options. It is more affordable than the Racing Blue and Intensity White variants, but slightly pricier than the Red variant. The Red colour scheme is priced at Rs 1.81 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Blue and Intensity White shades come at Rs 1.86 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Competing with rivals such as the KTM RC 125 and RC 200, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, and the Bajaj Pulsar RS200.


 

Written by Aaryan Sonsurkar

Trending Now