These Abandoned Airstrips Are Now Used For Drag Races

Drag racing is ideal for abandoned airstrips. Old runways have proven to be great for drag racing since it includes automobiles, typically two, battling side by side to run a short straight race at maximum speed. The majority of these runways are at decommissioned aviation bases or historic airports that fell into usage after WWII. Here are several abandoned airstrips that are now being used for drag racing.

Gimli, Manitoba

Photo Credit: wikimedia.org

The Winnipeg Sports Car Club held the inaugural drag race event on one of the abandoned airstrips at RCAF Station Gimli in August 1972. Following that, in 1973, this abandoned airfield was designated solely for drag racing. In 1983, an Air Canada flight was forced to make an emergency landing on an abandoned airstrip in Gimli, which was then used for drag racing. The plane apparently ran out of fuel and had to make an emergency landing.

Onawa, Iowa

Photo Credit: facebook.com

Onawa, known for its casinos, is currently hosting drag racing at its abandoned airport. According to the authorities, racing is more than simply a sport; it is a festival that brings people from all walks of life together. They all take part and rejoice in the triumph.

The Cholavoram or Sholavaram Airport

Photo Credit: en.madrasmotorsports.com

This airfield, located near Chennai, is an abandoned airstrip. It was formerly utilized by the Airforce during World War II. It was abandoned after WWII and is currently utilized as a drag racing airstrip. The Indian Army later resurrected the abandoned airfield, which had been unlawfully seized by civilians. They then utilized the decommissioned airfield for surveillance and monitoring. The airfield was purchased by the Government of India in 2020 in order to build a new airport under the UDAAN plan.

Lutong Airport

Photo Credit: www.facebook.com

The Royal Dutch Shell owned this airport in the Borneo state of Sarawak. Unfortunately, it was closed down, but the strip was used for drag racing until the abandoned airstrip was deemed unfit for further racing.

Cattaraugus County-Olean:

Photo Credit: enchantedmountains.com

This New York location repurposed its abandoned airstrip for drag racing in 2018, much to the delight of locals and drivers. This drag race's yearly events date back to June and August of 2018. During the event, there were many bright smiles, especially from members of the Niagra Falls Car Club.

Many people enjoy drag races, and many abandoned airstrips can still be used for these events because they are relatively safe and enjoyable.