Tips To Get The Best Fuel Efficiency From Your Car

Petrol and diesel prices are at an all-time high and with each passing day, it's only increasing. This has become a matter of concern for everyone as the increase in fuel prices directly affects the prices of other commodities. But, for car owners, it's a different ball-game altogether. As a result, many car owners are either looking to commute via public transport or switching to alternate fuel vehicles. This might work in favour of the environment and people who can afford to switch to other modes of transport. But, what happens when you don't have a choice but to drive your petrol or diesel car daily despite the skyrocketing fuel prices. Well, worry not, for we have come up with a bunch of tips and tricks to help you derive the best fuel efficiency from your car.

Get rid of excess luggage/weight:

The additional weight at the rear leads to the fuel efficiency of your car decreasing by at least 2%. Clear the unnecessary items out of your car trunk if you want to get better mileage out of your car. Also note that the smaller the car, the more affected the fuel efficiency will be with any extra luggage.

Photo Credit: pixabay.com

Timely service and maintenance:

This is a no-brainer. Timely service and maintenance not only improves the longevity of your car but also the mileage. The better the health of your car, the lesser the fuel it will need for normal functioning. Get your car checked regularly and replace parts whenever required. Moreover, do regular oil changes and services, preferably from the service centre.

Reduce usage of air-conditioning:

Use of air-conditioning can impact the fuel economy, especially while driving on roads with heavy traffic. Sure, air-conditioning is more than a necessity in tropical countries like India, where temperatures soar during summers. But, it goes a long way to be mindful while using the air conditioning system as it may reduce the fuel economy by 30%. It might not be a comfortable drive, but if mileage is your priority, try and minimise the use of AC, wherever possible.

Photo Credit: pixabay.com

Shift gears efficiently:

It is recommended to use the correct gear and maintain it with judicious use of the throttle. Maintaining the engine in its sweet spot is an art and will need practice. But it surely is rewarding as it provides a rhythm to your driving while also returning maximum kilometres per litre of fuel.

Avoid instant acceleration:

Speeding, braking, and rapid acceleration leads to wastage of fuel. Depending on the type of vehicle, poor driving habits can negatively affect fuel economy between 15% and 30%. In fact, as much as possible, minimize the use of throttle. The engine uses the most amount of fuel in overcoming inertia and attaining speeds from idle. In order to reduce this, accelerate in a smooth and steady manner, and push the pedal as lightly as possible. Speed is not necessarily bad, but it is important to build the speed smoothly.

Maintain a desirable speed:

Speeding increases fuel consumption and decreases fuel economy as a result of tyre rolling resistance and air resistance. The best way to get the best mileage is to maintain a constant speed which is neither too high, nor too low. Every car has a different optimal speed for best mileage.

Photo Credit: pixabay.com

Avoid excessive idling:

Most modern cars come with engines that employ a fair bit of technology and don't create a problem upon frequent restarts. Make use of this as excessive idling not only wastes fuel but also pollutes the environment. Nowadays, most traffic lights display the number of seconds remaining before the signal turns green. Switch off the engine if you are going to wait for a considerable amount of time.

Check for tyre pressure:

Vehicle owners underestimate the importance of tyres and their role in achieving good fuel economy. Tyres are the only contact patch between the vehicle and road. Most of the engine power gets utilised in making the tyres roll as they create rolling resistance. Low tyre pressure increases resistance, making the engine work more, which in turn increases its fuel usage. Hence, it is important to keep the tyres inflated at either the recommended air pressure or higher. Check the tyre pressure once every week and before going on a long drive. The vehicle's correct tyre pressure information is usually mentioned on the driver's side door. Get the wheels balanced and aligned at recommended intervals.