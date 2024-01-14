Tokyo Auto Salon 2024: Limited Edition Lexus RZ 450e F Sport Performance Unveiled

Lexus has introduced a new limited-edition version of its battery electric vehicle (BEV), the RZ 450e at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2024. The RZ 450e F Sport Performance as it is called will only be offered through an exclusive purchasing lottery, with only 100 units available for the Japanese market. Lottery applications for this highly coveted special edition will be accepted at Lexus dealerships across Japan from January 12 to February 19, 2024. Winners will be notified on or after February 22, initiating sales negotiations with the lucky recipients.

The exterior is painted in the Hakugin colour with a distinctive blue accent. The car also features many aero parts on the outside such as a wing which are meant to increase downforce. Inside, it features black Ultrasuede seats with blue stitching. It features blue accents on its dashboard. The synthetic leather steering wheel in black with blue stitching sports the "F SPORT Performance" emblem.

The vehicle features the same powertrain setup as the standard model, which includes a 71.4 kWh battery that drives a 150 kW front motor and an 80 kW rear motor.