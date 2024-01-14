Tokyo Auto Salon 2024: Limited Edition Lexus RZ 450e F Sport Performance Unveiled
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 14, 2024
- It features 17 specially crafted carbon parts and 21-inch aluminium wheels
- The vehicle features a 71.4 kWh battery that drives a 150 kW front motor and a 80 kW rear motor
Lexus has introduced a new limited-edition version of its battery electric vehicle (BEV), the RZ 450e at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2024. The RZ 450e F Sport Performance as it is called will only be offered through an exclusive purchasing lottery, with only 100 units available for the Japanese market. Lottery applications for this highly coveted special edition will be accepted at Lexus dealerships across Japan from January 12 to February 19, 2024. Winners will be notified on or after February 22, initiating sales negotiations with the lucky recipients.
Also Read: Toyota Announces Recall Of Over 1 Million Cars For Airbag Sensor Issue
The exterior is painted in the Hakugin colour with a distinctive blue accent. The car also features many aero parts on the outside such as a wing which are meant to increase downforce. Inside, it features black Ultrasuede seats with blue stitching. It features blue accents on its dashboard. The synthetic leather steering wheel in black with blue stitching sports the "F SPORT Performance" emblem.
Also Read: 2023 Lexus LX 500d Review: Grandeur Rewritten
The vehicle features the same powertrain setup as the standard model, which includes a 71.4 kWh battery that drives a 150 kW front motor and an 80 kW rear motor.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-12823 second ago
Raptee's first electric motorcycle was unveiled at the Global Investors Meet in Chennai and will be launched in April this year
-8358 second ago
The Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge brings more opulence and power to the luxury saloon and is priced over Rs 12 crore
15 minutes ago
Total deliveries were up 12 per cent year-over-year to 9.24 million units
1 hour ago
The investment has been valued at Rs 6,660 crore, resulting in IJF’s stake in MLMML ranging from 6.06-8.25 per cent
2 hours ago
The recall affects 1,39,790 Ford EcoSport and Focus models both of which have been discontinued in the US
19 hours ago
The first in a series of 'Last Call' models the AlcHEMI is based on the Durango SRT 392 and gets cosmetic updates over the standard SUV.
20 hours ago
Season 1 on the Indian Supercross League will feature three rounds being held in Pune, Ahmedabad and Delhi.
20 hours ago
Tech giant announces new apps and connectivity support for Google built-in infotainment system and EV-specific updates for Android Auto.
21 hours ago
New tech uses on-board sensors to monitor vehicle driving dynamics and convert the same into auditory notes via the car's audio system to create unique soundtracks.
21 hours ago
The combined sales of the Volkswagen brands in India – Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini – witnessed a YoY growth of 4 per cent in the domestic market.
2 days ago
The SUV shares its underpinnings with the MG Comet EV sold in India and could make its way to India around 2025
2 days ago
Hyundai Motor has launched the Kona Electric SUV in India. This is the first ever electric SUV to be launched in India and we believe it is a bold decision. The Kona is a compact crossover, similar to Hyundai Creta in terms of size and space but has a design which is not overly futuristic yet sharp enough to distinguish itself on the road. The front end gets slim LED daytime running lamps and low-mounted headlamps along with single-piece body-coloured bumper rising up till the bonnet. Hyundai's signature cascading grille pattern is embedded on to the bumper, giving it a modern, contemporary design.
4 days ago
The upcoming models will include the new-generation Kiger and Triber, two new SUVs and an EV
4 days ago
The Cullinan SUV was the brand’s highest selling model for the second time in a row
8 days ago
Developed over a period of two-and-a-half years, the first born electric architecture from Tata Motors will debut with the Punch EV.