Login

Tokyo Auto Salon 2024: Limited Edition Lexus RZ 450e F Sport Performance Unveiled

With only 100 units available, interested buyers have to enter in a lottery for which applications are accepted from Jan 12th to Feb 19th
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 14, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • It features 17 specially crafted carbon parts and 21-inch aluminium wheels
  • The vehicle features a 71.4 kWh battery that drives a 150 kW front motor and a 80 kW rear motor

Lexus has introduced a new limited-edition version of its battery electric vehicle (BEV), the RZ 450e at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2024. The RZ 450e F Sport Performance as it is called will only be offered through an exclusive purchasing lottery, with only 100 units available for the Japanese market. Lottery applications for this highly coveted special edition will be accepted at Lexus dealerships across Japan from January 12 to February 19, 2024. Winners will be notified on or after February 22, initiating sales negotiations with the lucky recipients.

 

Also Read: Toyota Announces Recall Of Over 1 Million Cars For Airbag Sensor Issue

The exterior is painted in the Hakugin colour with a distinctive blue accent. The car also features many aero parts on the outside such as a wing which are meant to increase downforce. Inside, it features black Ultrasuede seats with blue stitching. It features blue accents on its dashboard. The synthetic leather steering wheel in black with blue stitching sports the "F SPORT Performance" emblem. 

 

Also Read: 2023 Lexus LX 500d Review: Grandeur Rewritten

 

The vehicle features the same powertrain setup as the standard model, which includes a 71.4 kWh battery that drives a 150 kW front motor and an 80 kW rear motor. 

 

 

 

# Lexus# Lexus EV# electric cars# EVs
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 12.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Raptee Energy Showcases Electric Motorcycle Concept With 150 Km Range, Transparent Panels
Raptee Energy Showcases Electric Motorcycle Concept With 150 Km Range, Transparent Panels
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-12823 second ago

Raptee's first electric motorcycle was unveiled at the Global Investors Meet in Chennai and will be launched in April this year

Actor Emraan Hashmi Spotted In His New Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
Actor Emraan Hashmi Spotted In His New Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-8358 second ago

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge brings more opulence and power to the luxury saloon and is priced over Rs 12 crore

Volkswagen Group Deliveries Grew 12 Per Cent In 2023 With Strong Uptake of Electric Vehicles
Volkswagen Group Deliveries Grew 12 Per Cent In 2023 With Strong Uptake of Electric Vehicles
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 minutes ago

Total deliveries were up 12 per cent year-over-year to 9.24 million units

NIIF’s India-Japan Fund To Invest Rs 400 Crore In Mahindra Last Mile Mobility
NIIF’s India-Japan Fund To Invest Rs 400 Crore In Mahindra Last Mile Mobility
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The investment has been valued at Rs 6,660 crore, resulting in IJF’s stake in MLMML ranging from 6.06-8.25 per cent

Ford EcoSport With EcoBoost Engine Recalled In The US For Oil Pressure Issues
Ford EcoSport With EcoBoost Engine Recalled In The US For Oil Pressure Issues
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The recall affects 1,39,790 Ford EcoSport and Focus models both of which have been discontinued in the US

Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI Edition Kicks Off Final Year of The V8 SUV
Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI Edition Kicks Off Final Year of The V8 SUV
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The first in a series of 'Last Call' models the AlcHEMI is based on the Durango SRT 392 and gets cosmetic updates over the standard SUV.

CEAT Indian Supercross League Announces 2024 Season One Race Calendar
CEAT Indian Supercross League Announces 2024 Season One Race Calendar
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

Season 1 on the Indian Supercross League will feature three rounds being held in Pune, Ahmedabad and Delhi.

CES 2024: Google Announces Updates For Vehicle Infotainment Systems, Android Auto
CES 2024: Google Announces Updates For Vehicle Infotainment Systems, Android Auto
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

Tech giant announces new apps and connectivity support for Google built-in infotainment system and EV-specific updates for Android Auto.

Mercedes-AMG Unveils MBUX Sound Drive Tech in Collaboration With will.i.am
Mercedes-AMG Unveils MBUX Sound Drive Tech in Collaboration With will.i.am
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

New tech uses on-board sensors to monitor vehicle driving dynamics and convert the same into auditory notes via the car's audio system to create unique soundtracks.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Cumulatively Sells Over 1.45 Lakh Units In 2023
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Cumulatively Sells Over 1.45 Lakh Units In 2023
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

The combined sales of the Volkswagen brands in India – Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini – witnessed a YoY growth of 4 per cent in the domestic market.

MG Comet EV-Based Electric SUV Spotted Testing, Global Debut This Year
MG Comet EV-Based Electric SUV Spotted Testing, Global Debut This Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The SUV shares its underpinnings with the MG Comet EV sold in India and could make its way to India around 2025

Hyundai Kona Electric Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 25.30 Lakh
Hyundai Kona Electric Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 25.30 Lakh
c&b icon By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Hyundai Motor has launched the Kona Electric SUV in India. This is the first ever electric SUV to be launched in India and we believe it is a bold decision. The Kona is a compact crossover, similar to Hyundai Creta in terms of size and space but has a design which is not overly futuristic yet sharp enough to distinguish itself on the road. The front end gets slim LED daytime running lamps and low-mounted headlamps along with single-piece body-coloured bumper rising up till the bonnet. Hyundai's signature cascading grille pattern is embedded on to the bumper, giving it a modern, contemporary design.

Renault To Launch Five New Products In India By 2027
Renault To Launch Five New Products In India By 2027
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The upcoming models will include the new-generation Kiger and Triber, two new SUVs and an EV

Rolls Royce Sold A Record 6,032 Vehicles Globally In 2023
Rolls Royce Sold A Record 6,032 Vehicles Globally In 2023
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The Cullinan SUV was the brand’s highest selling model for the second time in a row

Tata Motors To Roll Out 5 EVs Based On Dedicated 400V ‘Acti.ev’ Platform By 2025
Tata Motors To Roll Out 5 EVs Based On Dedicated 400V ‘Acti.ev’ Platform By 2025
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

8 days ago

Developed over a period of two-and-a-half years, the first born electric architecture from Tata Motors will debut with the Punch EV.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Tokyo Auto Salon 2024: Limited Edition Lexus RZ 450e F Sport Performance Unveiled
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved