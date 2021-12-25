Top 10 Most 'Googled' Motorcycles In India In 2021, Royal Enfield, Yamaha, KTM Lead The Chart

2021 certainly felt like a year where the Earth was spinning was faster than we would've liked. It also turned out to be a year that had its share of highs and lows, and there's certainly lots to remember from the time gone by. But it was also a year that saw some highly-awaited launches and lots of motorcycles finally making their way to the showrooms. Some were brand new and some were the much-needed upgrades. And you, dear readers, spent a lot of time "Googling" these bikes. And these were the 10 motorcycles that were the most searched on Google in India between January and November 2021.

From spy shots, teasers to leaked details and finally the big debut, there was plenty to keep the Royal Enfield Classic 350 in the news throughout the year

1. Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield's bestseller is also the internet's most searched motorcycle in India. There was ample news around the Classic 350 this year with the new-generation version riding in and the enthusiasts and buyers were looking forward to the all-new version that promised a complete mechanical overhaul while retaining the same iconic classic design. The new-generation Royal Enfield Classic 350 has delivered then on sales and popularity. In fact, with over eight lakh average monthly searches, the bike was miles ahead over the second closest motorcycle.

The Yamaha MT-15 did not receive any significant updates in 2021 and despite that, the bike was the second most-searched motorcycle on Google in India this year

2. Yamaha MT-15

Speaking of which, the Yamaha MT-15 was the second most searched motorcycle in India in 2021. What's interesting to note is that while there was a lot of buzz and hyper around the Classic 350, the MT-15 did not receive a significant upgrade this year. In fact, the bike continued in the same form as the BS6 upgrade and was only updated with the Monster Energy MotoGP colour scheme in August. That does speak volumes about the interest in the MT-15, which competes in the premium commuter segment. Compared to the new Classic 350, the Yamaha MT-15 garnered about 5.5 lakh average monthly searches.

There was enough buzz around the new-gen KTM RC 200 as it made its way to Indian showrooms just months after the global debut

3. KTM RC 200

Receiving about one lakh fewer average monthly searches over the MT-15 was the KTM RC 200. KTM's entry-level track tool knows how to make heads turn and the Austrian bike maker brought the new-generation version of the bike this year. The 2021 KTM RC 200 arrived with plenty of upgrades from the design, frame and packaging, whilst retaining the same engine and gearbox combination. And that made it a winner. Internet users too seemed quite excited about the new model making it the third most-searched motorcycle in India this year.

The Pulsar 125 was the most-searched Pulsar in 2021, a year when Bajaj launched the all-new Pulsar 250 range

4. Bajaj Pulsar 125

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 arrived last year and seems to be a popular choice for those looking at an entry-level sports commuter. Borrowing its styling from its older siblings, the Pulsar 125 was the fourth most-searched motorcycle on Google in 2021. Compared to the KTM RC 200, the Pulsar 125 had over 3.5 lakh average monthly searches and on the sales front too, the motorcycle is garnering good volumes for Bajaj Auto. It's also notable that the Pulsar 125 was the more searched motorcycle in 2021, the same year when Bajaj introduced the all-new Pulsar 250 range in the market. We'll see the search numbers spike next year perhaps for the 250s.

The Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0 debuted this year in a surprise move from the manufacturer and that's made the bike even more popular than before

5. Yamaha R15

The second Yamaha offering on the list, the YZF-R15 was the fifth most-searched bike in 2021 and had about the same average monthly searches as the Bajaj Pulsar 125. Notably, Yamaha introduced the R15 V4.0 this year that brought a considerable amount of upgrades to the motorcycle including a new design language, better hardware and more features than before. The Yamaha R15 shares its underpinnings with the MT-15 and the siblings certainly seem to be a favourite of the internet in India.

The 2021 RE Himalayan arrived with notable upgrades and continues to be a popular choice in the entry-level ADV space

6. Royal Enfield Himalayan

Making it to sixth place was the Royal Enfield Himalayan that remains an ever-popular choice in the entry-level adventure motorcycle segment. The Himalayan's monthly average search numbers closely matched the Pulsar 125 and the Yamaha R15 making for an action-packed midfield on this list. The bike was upgraded to MY2021 and saw some significant changes like the inclusion of the Tripped navigation pod from the Meteor 350. The Royal Enfield Himalayan manages to offer a simple architecture coupled with go-anywhere capability that continues to make it a highly sought-after motorcycle. The competitive price makes it easily accessible as well.

The new-gen KTM RC 390 made its global debut this year and arrives in India in January 2022

7. KTM RC390

Joining the RC200 on the list is the KTM RC390, which remains the ultimate track tool from the brand in India. KTM introduced the new-generation RC390 globally this year and that would've helped keep the search numbers high for the motorcycle. Rumours were rife that KTM would introduce the new RC390 alongside the RC200 but the bike will make a fashionable entry later in January 2022. The KTM RC390 continues to be an entertaining choice for riders on the road and the track, with little in terms of competition. No surprises as to why it's on this list.

The Peregrine Falcon continues to be a highly desirable machine, so there's little surprise as to why it was the 8th most searched motorcycle in India on Google

8. Suzuki Hayabusa

Easily one of the most loved motorcycles in India, the Suzuki Hayabusa remains the quintessential post superbike for the masses and the new generation arrived this year globally and in the country. Emotions were high and the new Hayabusa delivered on the same in spades with thoughtful upgrades on every level over its predecessor. It also managed to remain accessible in terms of pricing and was quick to find homes all across the country. The Suzuki Hayabusa continues to be one of the few performance motorcycles to be locally assembled in the country, and a high search volume of over three lakh average monthly searches certainly indicates why is that the case.

The ever-reliable Hero Splendor Plus continues to be a defacto choice for many looking for a reliable commuter motorcycle

9. Hero Splendor Plus

The lone Hero MotoCorp offering on this list, the Hero Splendor Plus evenly matched the Hayabusa in terms of average monthly searches but the sales story is entirely different for both motorcycles. That being said, search numbers aren't indicative of sales numbers given Hero is yet to rescind its throne as the world's largest two-wheeler maker by volume. The Splendor Plus then becomes the ever-dependable motorcycle from the bike maker and we are hardly surprised that it has made it to the top 10 most-searched motorcycles' list. What we are surprised about is that there aren't more Hero motorcycles here.

The Meteor 350 was the 10th most-searched motorcycle in India on Google this year, and a popular seller for Royal Enfield throughout 2021

10. Royal Enfield Meteor 350

The 10th most-searched motorcycle is the Meteor 350 and the third offering from Royal Enfield on this list. And statistically, that makes the Chennai-based bike maker, the most sought-after brand here. And the Meteor 350 has good reason to be searched. Replacing the Thunderbird 350, the bike brought a completely new platform and engine to the RE family, along with new features, better rideability and more reliability. The sales numbers too are indicative of the bike's success that has been doing well for the brand.

