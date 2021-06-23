Top 5 Highlights: 2021 Jawa Forty-Two

The 2021 Jawa Forty-Two is the first mid-life facelift for the modern classic motorcycle from Classic Legends. Touted by the company as Version 2.1, the new Jawa Forty-Two comes with heavy cosmetic changes, a bunch of new and updated features, and slightly better engine performance as compared to the older model, which too continues to be on sale in India. From updated elements to brand new features, here are some of the key highlight of the 2021 Jawa 42 motorcycle.

The 2021 Jawa Forty-Two gets small but noteworthy updates, including new alloy wheels with tubeless tyres

1. The new Jawa Forty-Two comes with more modern touches which include a blacked-out theme, along with matching 13-spoke alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, bar-end mirrors and some other minor cosmetic changes.

Flyscreen and headlight grille are optional accessories on the 2021 Jawa Forty-Two

2. While the motorcycle is still fitted with a halogen headlamp, customers can add a flyscreen and headlight grille, which are offered as part of the optional accessories with the 2021 Jawa Forty-Two. Even the seats are longer now and get better cushioning.

The changes have resulted in a throatier exhaust note and marginally better performance, particularly in the mid-range

3. The Jawa Forty-Two gets the same 293 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine now makes 27 bhp at around 6,800 rpm and 27.03 Nm at 5,000 rpm. It's mated to a 6-speed gearbox. However, changes made to the bike and engine have also resulted in marginally better performance, offering a noticeable punch in the mid-range, resulting in stronger acceleration.

The Jawa 42 accelerates nicely from standstill and the engine has refined performance

4. The riding position is nice, too, upright and comfortable, and the flat handlebar falls into place, offering good leverage, whether cruising along a highway or pushing around a set of corners. The brakes are nice; the dual-channel, anti-lock braking system (ABS) works well and offers good stopping power

A grey sport stripe runs along the length of the updated Jawa Forty-Two, giving it cosmetic appeal

5. Jawa Motorcycles has launched the updated 2021 model year Jawa Forty-Two, priced at Rs. 1,83,942 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is now available in three new colours - Orion Red, Sirius White and AllStar Black, and gets new racing stripe graphics.