Top 5 Highlights: 2021 Kia Seltos

First launched in 2019, the Kia Seltos has become one of the most popular SUVs today in India. It was the first product to be launched by the South Korean carmaker, and the SUV that made Kia a household name in India. It is currently one of the best-selling compact SUVs in the country, and in May alone, Kia India sold 4,277 units of the Seltos. Recently, Kia also launched the updated 2021 Seltos, and here are some of the key highlights of the SUV.

1. The updated 2021 Kia Seltos now features the company's new brand logo, however, the rest of the SUV's visual elements remain unchanged. Having said that, the updated Seltos now also comes equipped with about 17 new and revised features.

2. The updated Seltos come in seven variants - HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX(O) and GTX+ - including a new high-spec trim - 1.4T-GDI Petrol GTX (O). Based on engine and transmission choices the SUV is further divided into sixteen different iterations.

3. Among several features, the Kia Seltos also comes with a first-in-segment Smart Pure Air Purifier with 'Virus and Bacteria' protection, remote engine start in manual transmission, wireless phone projection on the car's touchscreen, Over the Air (OTA) map updates, additional voice commands on UVO connected car system including sunroof open & close and driver window control.

4. Under the hood, the 2021 Kia Seltos continues to come with three engine options - 1.5-litre Smartstream naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.4-litre T-GDI turbocharged petrol, and a 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel engine.

5. Kia has also introduced iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) technology for the updated Seltos, which will be available with the 1.5-litre petrol HTK+ variant. Also, the SUV now gets paddle shifters for the automatic variants, which are available with the GTX+ 1.5D 6AT and 1.4T-GDI 7DCT trims.