2021 Kia Sonet And Seltos SUVs Launched In India

The 2021 Seltos and Sonet SUVs are upgraded with 17 and 10 new enhancements respectively

Kia India has officially announced the prices of the updated Sonet subcompact SUV and Seltos compact SUV in the country. The refreshed Kia Sonet is priced in India from ₹ 6.79 lakh while the prices of the 2021 Seltos start at ₹ 9.95 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India). Both the cars now come with Kia's new brand logo. The updated versions of Sonet and Seltos now come with 10 and 17 new enhancements respectively, which includes paddle shifters for automatic variants. It will be available in the GTX+ 1.5D 6AT and 1.4T-GDI 7DCT variants in the refreshed Seltos, and in all automatic variants in refreshed Sonet. Apart from this, the South Korean automaker has also introduced iMT technology on the updated Seltos, which will be available in the 1.5-litre petrol HTK+ variant.

Paddle shifters will now be available in the GTX+ 1.5D 6AT and 1.4T-GDI 7DCT variants in the refreshed Seltos.

The refreshed Sonet will be available in a total of 17 variants and the updated Seltos will come in 16 variants. Kia India is now accepting bookings for both the SUVs at its authorised dealerships across the country.

Looking at the current market demand, the company has also introduced another premium variant on the 2021 Seltos - 1.4T-GDI Petrol GTX (O). The most popular HTX trim on the Sonet will now be available with automatic options - HTX 7DCT (1.0-litre T-GDI petrol) and HTX 6AT (1.5-litre diesel).

The iMT technology on the updated Seltos will be available in the 1.5-litre petrol HTK+ variant.

The refreshed model of the Seltos SUV will now come with 17 new enhancements including first-in-segment Smart Pure Air Purifier with 'Virus and Bacteria' protection, remote engine start in manual transmission, wireless phone projection on the car's touchscreen, Over the Air (OTA) map updates, additional voice commands on UVO connected car system including sunroof open & close and driver window control. The iMT variant of the 2021 Seltos gets a sunroof, beige and black interiors and a fully automatic air conditioner with silver garnish adding a luxurious look to its interiors. For safety, the company has decided to extend the Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Brake Assist (BA), Hill Assist Control (HAC) features to lower variants.

The refreshed Sonet will be available in a total of 17 variants

The Kia Sonet 2021 has been updated with 10 new features including the first-in-segment rear door sunshade curtains, first-in-segment voice command for sunroof open & close. Kia has introduced features like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Brake Assist (BA), Hill Assist Control (HAC) to lower variants of the subcompact SUV. The lower variants also get an electric sunroof, smart key with push-button start, remote engine start, chrome door handles and crystal cut alloys with silver wheel caps, and more.

All automatic variants of the refreshed Sonet come with paddle shifters.

Commenting on the launch, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia India said, "The refreshed editions of Seltos and Sonet mark the first steps towards our transformation in India and reiterate our new brand purpose of inspiring consumers through products, services and their experiences with the brand. The evolving needs of the customers are at the heart of our product strategy. Since launch, the Seltos and Sonet have been creating benchmarks in their respective segments, and with the additional variants, safety and convenience features, we are taking the game a notch higher. I am confident that Indian customers will keep showering their love on our products, and with these refreshed versions, we are ready to win India's heart once again."

Mechanically, the Seltos will continue to get the same powertrain options - 1.5-litre Smartstream petrol, 1.4-litre Smartstream T-GDI petrol, and 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, an Intelligent Variable Transmission (iVT), a 6-speed torque converter, a 7-speed DCT automatic and a 6-speed iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission). The Sonet, on the other hand, is now offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.0-litre turbo T-GDi petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission choices for the Sonet include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, a 6-speed torque converter, and a 7-speed DCT automatic.

